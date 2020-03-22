Podcast: John Clayton talks GM Joe Douglas, New York Jets free agency

Hall of Fame NFL writer John Clayton is one of the preeminent national personalities covering the NFL. Inducted in 2007 into the writer’s wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Clayton was with ESPN from 1995-2017. He joins Seth Everett for the first of a series of SportsIllustrated’s ‘Jets Country’ podcasts.

This episode focuses on the additions of two offensive linemen in free agency, George Fant and Connor McGovern, among other moves.

Listen to the latest episode here : https://soundcloud.com/seth-everett/everett-clayton-on-jets-ol-additions-march-22-2020

The New York Jets went into the NFL free agency period knowing that it was imperative that they address the offensive line. They agreed to terms with offensive tackle Fant on a three-year, $27.3 million contract with the Jets, with $13.7 million guaranteed. McGovern signed a three-year deal worth $27 million with $18 million guaranteed.

They also re-signed guard Alex Lewis on the first day of agency. Saturday, the Jets also agreed to a one-year deal with former Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles veteran reserve center/guard Josh Andrews. They also signed former Los Angeles Rams safety Marqui Christian and released cornerback Darryl Roberts.

During the podcast, Clayton addresses what he sees in the job general manager Joe Douglas is doing and how important the offensive line is for a team that has more than one weakness. He also speculates on what the Jets might be doing with the No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. The Jets have eight picks at their disposal during the 6 rounds of this draft.

Previous episodes of this podcast feature SI’s Manager of Team Sites Gary Myers.