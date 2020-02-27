If Tom Brady leaves the Patriots, it is time for the New York Jets to take over the AFC East

If the Tom Brady era is over in New England, then it is time for the Sam Darnold reign to dawn in the AFC East.

If reports are to be believed – and this is the wackiest time of the wacky season so it might be a stretch– then Brady could be taking a drive out of town on the Patriots Way. The long-time Patriots quarterback, who has owned the division the past two decades and won six Super Bowls during that time, could be set to test free agency. Reports have pointed towards him not returning to New England.

If that is the case, no one should be rejoicing more than the Jets. Not only is their arch nemesis out of the AFC East, but their young quarterback is set to ascend atop the division. The timing is perfect for the Jets to capitalize on the best quarterback in NFL history leaving the division.

As the Buffalo Bills proved this past year, there is a pathway to the playoffs in a division that has been owned by New England for the better part of these two decades. But the Jets are in a prime position to start competing for the playoffs and the division once again if Brady is gone.

The AFC East, after all, hasn’t been won by the Jets since 2002. They haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season. If Brady is on the way out, then the Jets should be on the way in to playoff competition and divisional titles.

There are no excuses now if Brady is leaving New England. None. Time for the Jets to start winning some games.

This is a young Jets team with a young quarterback who is starting to round into form. Darnold improved in 2020 on his rookie season, showing gains in completion percentage, yards per pass attempt and his touchdown to interception ratio. All good signs.

All signs of development.

All in time for the Jets to rise atop a Brady-less division.

It might not happen overnight, but the time is now for the Jets to begin competing. This rebuilding process won’t be completed this offseason, but a good amount of salary cap space and the No. 11 pick can get the Jets ready to take over the AFC East and compete with the Bills within a year. They have been building for this moment.

It might finally be here.

The patient, often times painful, rebuild for the Jets is showing signs of coming to fruition. Darnold’s growth is key, as is a defense that is young and aggressive. If the Jets can retain the key pieces of this defense, in particular safety Jamal Adams, and see gains by young players such as defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in 2020, then the team could be rounding into form.

The key here though is Darnold. The Jets have been searching for their next Joe Namath since, well, Namath. In Darnold, the Jets have a young quarterback who can make all the throws, has the physical attributes to succeed and who took a step forward in his second season in the league. He showed humility during struggles and a strong work ethic to turn the corner.

He is a franchise quarterback and one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.

Sooner rather than later, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Jets with the top quarterback in the AFC East. This isn’t a knock on Josh Allen of the BIlls, simply that Darnold’s ceiling is so high that he can be a top-tier quarterback in the NFL if he continues to develop. Allen is a fantastic quarterback and exciting. But Darnold has another level of potential which makes the Jets favorites to become the top team of a division without Brady.

In Darnold, the Jets might have their own Brady for the next decade, just in time to control the AFC East.