NFL Schedule: The way, way too early prediction of the New York Jets 2020 season record
Kristian Dyer
The New York Jets have a schedule. Now if there will be a season or what the season will look like is open for debate.
But the schedule is out which means a way too early prediction at how this will play out and what the Jets record will be, now that we know when they are playing.
Regular Season -
Week 1 (Sunday, September 13): @ Buffalo Bills
Outlook: The Jets faced a depleted Bills team in the season finale last year. This year, the Bills are the favorite to win the division.
Prediction: Bills 24 Jets 16
Record: 0-1
Week 2 (Sunday, September 20): San Francisco 49ers
Outlook: From the favorites to win a division in Week 1 to a Super Bowl contender in Week 2. Not an easy start to the season for ‘Gang Green.’
Prediction: 49ers 27 Jets 13
Record: 0-2
Week 3 (Sunday, September 27): @ Indianapolis Colts
Outlook: The Jets weren’t great on the road last year. This is a team that they can and should beat. And they will.
Prediction: Jets 17 Colts 13
Record: 1-2
Week 4 (Thursday, October 1): Denver Broncos
Outlook: One of three games that can make or break the Jets season. This is an important one if the Jets want to be playoffs contender.
Prediction: Jets 23 Broncos 20
Record: 2-2
Week 5 (Sunday, October 11): Arizona Cardinals
Outlook: Another rebuilding team and one that is trending in the right direction. This is an even match-up but the Jets are at home with the time difference.
Prediction: Jets 20 Cardinals 17
Record: 3-2
Week 6 (Sunday, October 18): @ Los Angeles Chargers
Outlook: Could Cam Newton be the Chargers starter come Week 6? Maybe. Jets face a tough team that had a down season but have a great head coach.
Prediction: Jets 21 Chargers 13
Record: 4-2
Week 7 (Sunday, October 25): Buffalo Bills
Outlook: Tough sledding for the Jets but they know a win can keep them in the hunt for the division. Could be an ugly one.
Prediction: Jets 13 Bills 6
Record: 5-2
Week 8 (Sunday, November 1): @ Kansas City Chiefs
Outlook: Super Bowl champs on the road. Not there, yet.
Prediction: Chiefs 34 Jets 20
Record: 5-3
Week 9 (Monday, November 9): New England Patriots
Outlook: Revamped Jets defense comes out with something to prove after the loss in Week 8.
Prediction: Jets 17 Patriots 6
Record: 6-3
Week 10 (Sunday, November 15): @ Miami Dolphins
Outlook: Last year, this was the team’s most embarrassing loss. This year, it is a chance at revenge. But Miami is building something and played tough down the stretch last season.
Prediction: Dolphins 17 Jets 16
Record: 6-4
Week 11 Bye Week
Record: 6-4
Week 12 (Sunday, November 29): Miami Dolphins
Outlook: After losing to Miami two weeks ago, the Jets take it to Miami and even the season series.
Prediction: Jets 27 Dolphins 13
Record: 7-4
Week 13 (Sunday, December 6): Las Vegas Raiders
Outlook: Last year at MetLife Stadium, the Raiders looked terrible in this game. They don’t look so good this time around either. Jets clinch at least .500 record.
Record: 8-4
Prediction: Jets 26 Raiders 10
Week 14 (Sunday, December 13): @ Seattle Seahawks
Outlook: Not a good match-up. Should have stayed in bed.
Record: 8-5
Prediction: Seahawks 27 Jets 13
Week 15 (Saturday, December 19/Sunday, December 20): @ Los Angeles Rams
Outlook: Playoff hopes diminish with a loss in the second half of a back-to-back West Coast swing. Ouch.
Prediction: Rams 31 Jets 14
Record: 8-6
Week 16 (Saturday, December 26/Sunday, December 27): Cleveland Browns
Outlook: The Browns are better than last year but not significantly so. Jets right the ship in an ugly one
Prediction: Jets 13 Browns 10
Record: 9-6
Week 17 (Sunday, January 3): @ New England Patriots
Outlook: New England is always tough at home, and nearly impossible to sweep Bill Belichick in a season series.
Prediction: Patriots 24 Jets 13
Record: 9-7
Final Record: 9-7 (second in the AFC East, miss the playoffs)