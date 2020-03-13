Before being taken off the road due to COVID-19, the New York Jets hit the road midweek for a number of college Pro Day events.

It will be the last series of Pro Day events that scouts and team personnel will participate in as on Thursday, the team announced that all representatives out scouting will be taken off the road for the time being. It is a necessary step from the organization in light of the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

Before that happened, however, the Jets were doing their due diligence and building their database of prospects ahead of next month’s NFL Draft.

At the Colorado Pro Day on Wednesday, in attendance for the Jets was college scout Chris Nolan. Other names in Boulder on Thursday were New York Giants area scout Chris Watts, Baltimore Ravens scout Patrick Williams, Denver Broncos college scouting coordinator Dave Bratten, Dallas Cowboys scout Klein Kubiak, New England Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers coach Mike Caldwell among others.

One of the program’s intriguing names was Davion Taylor, a linebacker who had 61 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and a sack last year. His Pro Day performance likely solidified him as a solid Day 2 selection.

The Jets were among 29 teams and 37 total representatives on hand for Colorado’s Pro Day.

All 32 teams attended Wisconsin’s Pro Day on Wednesday, with 44 total representatives at the workouts. Some of the prominent names to attend the Big 10 powerhouse's event included Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden, Green Bay Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson, Miami Dolphins running back coach Eric Studesville, New York Giants outside linebacker coach Bret Bielema,Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back coach Todd McNair and Detroit Lions running back coach Kyle Caskey.

The big draws for the Big Ten program included center Tyler Biadasz, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, linebacker Zack Baun and running back Jonathan Taylor.

In addition, the Jets were one of 32 teams on hand at the Oregon State Pro Day on Wednesday.