What Bradley McDougald brings to the New York Jets as part of the Jamal Adams trade

The centerpiece of the Jamal Adams blockbuster trade between the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks is the two first-round draft picks in 2021 and 2022. Still, lost in the shuffle is the Seahawks starting safety who is now amid the Jets defensive plans.

Bradley McDougald is no stranger to replacing a superstar. He joined the Seahawks in 2017 to replace the “Legion of Boom” defense in Seattle when Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas left because of injury.

McDougald, 29-years old, has played 98 games since entering the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted rookie free agent when the Kansas City Chiefs signed him. He worked his way up from the practice squad to the active roster. Then, later in his rookie season, he was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Tampa Bay, he became a starter for three seasons. Then he signed in free agency with Seattle in 2017.

After the trade was official, McDougald took to Twitter to express his excitement about coming to New York.

He is heading into a contract year himself having signed a three-year, $13.95 deal in March, 2018. He and Jets safety Marcus Maye are both heading into the final year of their current contract. Last season, Jets general manager Joe Douglas explored trade options for Maye but nothing materialized.

McDougald was a starter on a Seahawks defense that struggled in 2019. Seattle ranked No. 22 in points allowed and No. 26 in yards allowed. He has battled but he and has battled knee issues and lacks ideal speed. Still, he has a good reputation as a solid tackler.

He also wrote on Twitter his gratitude to the Seattle organization. “From the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank Seahawks, and the whole 12 fan base for not only giving me the opportunity but accepting me and making my time there memorable,” he said. “Thank you for believing in me and allowing me to show my talents.”

Douglas, the Jets general manager who orchestrated this trade, issued a statement Saturday after the deal was completed.

“Adding Bradley McDougald’s consistency and production to this year’s team was an important piece that gives us more experience on defense,” Douglas said in the statement.

Jets rookie Ashtyn Davis projects to see playing time alongside McDougald and Maye.