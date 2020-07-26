New York Jets training camp preview: Can Quinnen Williams take a step forward in 2020?

Last year, New York Jets rookie nose tackle Quinnen Williams had some struggles. He battled injuries, especially at the beginning of the season and his stats didn’t exactly jump out. Former Jets linemen Mike DeVito thinks Williams is poised to have a breakout season and thus thoroughly improve the offensive line.

“He's a fantastic football player,” DeVito in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country.

“His technique looks good. He's explosive. He does all the things you would want a defensive lineman to do. He's violent. Maybe his sack numbers didn't translate to what people were expecting, but he's a key piece of that defense.”

Williams struggled with an ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines and then lingered throughout the 2019 season.

Williams emerged as the starter midway through the season. He is hoping to be healthy in 2020 after suffering both neck and ankle injuries a season ago. He had 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 13 games in 2019.

Last year, the overall defense ranked seventh in the NFL and had particular success stopping the run. They ranked second in the NFL giving up an average of 3.34 yards per carry, and averaging 86.9 yards rushing per game.

Williams does have an off—the-field issue looming. He was arrested at New York’s LaGuardia Airport back on March 5 after a gun was found in his carry-on luggage. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, according to court records. Both charges are felonies. His court hearing was recently postponed for a second time. A new date was not set.

DeVito came to the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2007 after playing college ball at the University of Maine. He played six seasons for New York from 2007-2012. He later played two seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring in 2016.

“When I watch his play, this young man has it,” DeVito said. “I know fans might be a little bit upset with his production, but I thought he played fantastically. It was just, he was fun to watch play.”

Williams was the Jets first round pick last year, taken third overall.