New York Jets Quinnen Williams court date set, released after arrest

Quinnen Williams was arrested on Thursday night at LaGuardia Airport, the New York Jets defensive lineman arrested on weapons charges. More will be known about his status within the legal system over the next few weeks as a court date looms.

The arrest of Williams occured as he attempted to board a Delta flight. The gun, reported to be a Glock 19, was registered in Alabama but not in New York, where he was arrested.

Williams has already been released, SportsIllustrated.com learned. After his arrest at the airport, Williams was released on a desk appearance ticket by the New York Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Queens County District Attorney tells SportsIllsutrated.com that Williams has a court date on March 25. During that appearance, Williams will hear the charges – if any – that he could potentially face.

There are still a lot of questions, and not many answers, about these allegations and charges. ESPN.com's Rich Cimini is reporting that the weapon wasn't loaded, which should help his case considerably given New York's strict gun laws. In addition, it is unclear where Williams was heading at the time of the arrest.

Williams was the Jets first round pick last year in what was general manager Mike Maccagnan’s final NFL Draft with the organization.

He had a disappointing rookie season with the Jets, especially since he was a third overall pick and considered the best defensive lineman in the draft. In 2018, his final season at Alabama, he won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman.

Williams registered 28 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 2019.

It is far too early to determine what his Jets future will look like, especially as this is an ongoing legal investigation.