Trumaine Johnson released after two disappointing seasons with the New York Jets

There is a little more room to play with for the New York Jets under the salary cap as they released cornerback Trumaine Johnson on Wednesday. It is the end of a disappointing stint in New York for the cornerback who failed to live up to his contract.

A major free agent signing of the Jets in 2018 under then head coach Mike Maccagnan, Johnson was disappointing on the field and oft-injured. He had a hard time justifying that mega deal handed out by Maccagnan, a five-year contract worth $72.5 million with $45 million in guaranteed money.

Johnson will count for $4 million in dead money this year and $8 million in 2021. According to reports, it is a post-June 1 designation.

Last season, he played in just seven games (five starts) for the Jets. He had 25 tackles with one interception.

The move by the Jets helps free much-needed salary cap space as the team’s rebuild continues. Already, general manager Joe Douglas has signed three free agent offensive linemen in tackle George Fant (Seattle Seahawks), center Connor McGovern (Denver Broncos) and re-signed guard Alex Lewis. It is a very solid start in rebuilding the offensive line.

In addition, on Wednesday afternoon, the Jets re-signed nickleback Brian Poole, who was very solid in 2019, his first season with the team.

Besides the offensive line, the needs are plenty for the Jets and releasing Johnson helps clear the necessary salary cap space to make moves. There is still the difficult decision on wide receiver Robby Anderson, who might be pricing himself out of a new contract with the team. The Jets also will likely need to make one more offensive line signing in free agency as well as add a starting level cornerback.

Edge rusher is another area where Douglas likely will need to make a signing or two this year.