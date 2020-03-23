Report: New York Jets have re-signed linebacker James Burgess

James Burgess is returning back, the New York Jets linebacker reportedly re-signing with the team on Monday. The news was made on social media by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It is a one-year deal for Burgess, the tweet by Schefter said.

It is a good move by the Jets, who add a productive player for them last year in Burgess. The Jets are the seventh team that Burgess has played for since entering the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Louisville. Last season was his first one in New York and despite some injuries, he responded well.

In 10 games, all starts, Burgess had a career-high 80 tackles and registered his first interception in the NFL. And while tackles for a loss and quarterback hits were down from his previous highs in 2017 with the Cleveland Browns, Burgess did also post a career-high five passes defended.

And despite playing four more games in 2017, he had a career high 663 snaps last year.

The addition of Burgess falls in line with the understated and yet solid offseason by general manager Joe Douglas. While the majority of signings (and re-signings) to date have been along the offensive line, the moves at defense have been to add or retain quality depth.

All the players signed by Douglas are a bit under the radar and most have tremendous upside. If Burgess can stay healthy (he’s never played a full season) then he could be an impact player for the Jets and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Burgess is the first linebacker to be signed or re-signed by Douglas since the start of free agency. He joined the team off waivers last May.

A knee injury limited Burgess to just 10 games last year.

The move for Burgess tidies up another hole for the busy Jets, who still need to address the situation at edge rush as well as what they’re going to do at wide receiver, in particular if they will be able to retain Robby Anderson.