Report: New York Jets to sign veteran running back Frank Gore

The New York Jets needed depth in their backfield behind Le’Veon Bell. It appears that they are getting it in veteran Frank Gore.

In what was a bit of a surprise move, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday morning that the Jets are signing Gore to a one-year deal. The veteran running back spent last year with the Buffalo Bills.

Gore is set to turn 37-years old by mid-May. The Jets are set to become the fifth team Gore has played for, having spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers (10 years total).

The signing of Gore makes sense on some levels. After Bell, a Pro Bowl caliber running back in the right scheme and with good blocking, the Jets don’t have a running back on the roster with significant NFL carries or experience. But after drafting La’Mical Perine in the fourth round, a player with the experience of Gore didn't seem like a natural fit. The Jets needed depth at running back, it just wasn’t expected that they would sign someone set to enter year No. 16 in the NFL.

A strong physical running back, Gore can help the Jets on third down and goal line situations. His presence will also help alleviate the burden on Bell, who took a number of big hits last year.

Last year for the Bills, Gore played in 16 games with eight starts but posted the lowest rushing totals of his NFL career. His 599 rushing yards and 3.6 yards per carry were both the lowest of his career. In addition, his yards per touch (3.9) and yards from scrimmage (699) were also the lowest of his career.

That isn’t to say that Gore can’t make an impact for the Jets or that this isn’t a potentially solid signing. It could pan out but Gore clearly won’t be rocking the majority of carries for the Jets behind Bell. He will be a part of a backfield rotation.

In 2016, Gore posted the ninth 1,000 yard rushing season of his career, the last time he topped the 1,000 yard barrier. And in 2018, he finished with 722 rushing yards on 4.6 yards per carry, above his career average of 4.3 yards per carry.