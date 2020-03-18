Report: Brian Poole is returning to the New York Jets

The cornerback position was a pressing need heading into the start of free agency and the New York Jets took a step towards addressing that issue. The Jets re-signed Brian Poole on Wednesday, just an hour before NFL free agency started.

The new deal with Poole is a one-year, $5 million contract, the move was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In retaining Poole, the Jets are adding a valuable piece to their backend as they look to overhaul their secondary.

After the offensive line, the Jets cornerback situation was perhaps the most glaring deficiency on the team. While Poole isn’t a new addition, the ability to re-sign a solid nickleback helps set up a Jets defense that was relatively good last year, despite a slow of injuries.

The Jets likely will need to sign one more starting cornerback in free agency to stabilize the backend.

Poole becomes the second Jets player to be re-signed as free agency starts, joining guard Alex Lewis whom the team brought back on Monday night.

Poole performed well last year in his first season with the Jets after signing as a free agent last offseason. He had his signature moment of 2019 in a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 12. His Pick-6 in that game typified a dominant defensive effort from the Jets in their biggest win of the season.

In 14 games including 10 starts, he had 59 total tackles and five passes defended as well as the aforementioned Pick-6, his lone interception of the season. He spent his previous three seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

So far in free agency, the Jets had signed only three offensive linemen. The contract with Poole represents the team now shifting gears after bolstering a terrible line. As previously mentioned, the Jets will likely need to sign at least one other cornerback as well as an edge rusher and a wide receiver.