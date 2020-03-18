JetsCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Report: Brian Poole is returning to the New York Jets

Kristian Dyer

The cornerback position was a pressing need heading into the start of free agency and the New York Jets took a step towards addressing that issue. The Jets re-signed Brian Poole on Wednesday, just an hour before NFL free agency started. 

The new deal with Poole is a one-year, $5 million contract, the move was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In retaining Poole, the Jets are adding a valuable piece to their backend as they look to overhaul their secondary. 

After the offensive line, the Jets cornerback situation was perhaps the most glaring deficiency on the team. While Poole isn’t a new addition, the ability to re-sign a solid nickleback helps set up a Jets defense that was relatively good last year, despite a slow of injuries. 

The Jets likely will need to sign one more starting cornerback in free agency to stabilize the backend. 

Poole becomes the second Jets player to be re-signed as free agency starts, joining guard Alex Lewis whom the team brought back on Monday night. 

Poole performed well last year in his first season with the Jets after signing as a free agent last offseason. He had his signature moment of 2019 in a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 12. His Pick-6 in that game typified a dominant defensive effort from the Jets in their biggest win of the season. 

In 14 games including 10 starts, he had 59 total tackles and five passes defended as well as the aforementioned Pick-6, his lone interception of the season. He spent his previous three seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. 

So far in free agency, the Jets had signed only three offensive linemen. The contract with Poole represents the team now shifting gears after bolstering a terrible line. As previously mentioned, the Jets will likely need to sign at least one other cornerback as well as an edge rusher and a wide receiver.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jets fans... Get to know your new left tackle George Fant in one of my previous film breakdowns.

Corbin Smith

Give a listen as Gary Myers and Seth Everett talk NFL free agency and the Jets:

Kristian Dyer

Source: Re-signing Robby Anderson to be tricky for the Jets:

Kristian Dyer

How the New York Jets are responding to COVID-19:

Kristian Dyer

The New York Jets are (reportedly) set to cut Trumaine Johnson. What is the salary cap impact of this decision?

Kristian Dyer

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski likes Sam Darnold:

Kristian Dyer

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

Chris Mascaro

One to watch on Day 2:

Kristian Dyer

The Lets biggest star talks contract extension:

Kristian Dyer

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23