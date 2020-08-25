Rookie Quarterback James Morgan Impressing New York Jets Head Coach Adam Gase

Out of an NFL Draft class that was widely praised, there was really only one headscratcher from New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas. And that one player is getting some nice praise from Jets head coach Adam Gase.

James Morgan, taken in the fourth round, was a bit of a surprise given that the Jets at the time had multiple holes in their rebuilding process and quarterback was not one of the pressing issues. And yet Morgan, who put up some pretty big numbers at FIU, is sounding like someone who has already impressed Gase over the past few weeks of training camp.

“He predominantly played in the shotgun in college, so I mean there’s some new stuff there, but he’s shown some abilities and some throws that have been really, really impressive,” Gase said on Tuesday in his virtual press conference. “He’s got a really strong arm and he’s extremely smart. I love the way he operates in practice, he doesn’t let any rep go by without at least getting some kind of mental or physical rep.”

Morgan is certainly no slouch and built a fair amount of momentum for himself leading up to the draft. The transfer out of Bowling Green certainly put up some big numbers playing for FIU.

He owns the program record in passing efficiency, total yards per play for a career, highest average yards per pass and most passing touchdowns in a season. And while the competition wasn’t necessarily great, he did show well when FIU played bigger programs.

In an upset win over Miami last year, he was 16-for-30 for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering his third year in the NFL, Sam Darnold is the clear-cut favorite and projected starter for the Jets. Signed this offseason, Joe Flacco is presumably the backup, bringing a wealth of experience to the quarterbacks room.

David Fales is likely the back-up now and until Flacco gets healthy. Presumably, he will be released at some point and Morgan, the draft pick, will be the team’s No. 3 quarterback.