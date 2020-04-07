New York Jets salary cap outlook is tight, far from dire

The New York Jets have roughly one-fourth the salary cap space they did when they entered free agency three weeks ago. Despite the optics of a shrinking budget, there is still plenty of room for the Jets to make moves and in bring in their draft class.

It will be a delicate balancing act for the Jets moving forward, however. But it is far from dire or impossible.

At the onset of NFL free agency, the Jets were estimated to have salary cap space in the ballpark of $50 million, the Jets are now down to roughly $12.25 million according to recent estimates. That number could change, especially if the Jets release linebacker Avery Williamson, a cut would save $6.5 million under the salary cap.

Currently, the only outstanding contract is the one-year deal with former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, who signed in late-March.

Now with the Jets grinding towards the NFL Draft in late April, the team still has room to sign their draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents and still be able to get free agents as they continue a rebuild that likely will extend into the 2021 offseason.

“They still have room to make some moves,” said Brad Spielberger, contributor at OverTheCap.com.

“Big misconception with the NFL Draft class cost is it won't really cost that full $9 million. Those players will replace guys currently on the roster, so it will only cost about $4 million.”

Here is a list of the Jets offseason transactions, as compiled by Howard Balzer of SI:

PLAYERS ACQUIRED

--C Josh Andrews (UFA Colts; terms unknown)

--CB Pierre Desir (FA Colts; terms unknown)

--T George Fant (UFA Seahawks; $27.3M/3 yrs, $13.7M guaranteed/$4.45M injury only/$3M SB)

--G/C Connor McGovern (UFA Broncos; terms unknown)

--LB Patrick Onwuasor (UFA Ravens; terms unknown)

--G Greg Van Roten (UFA Titans; $10.5M/3 yrs, $3.25M guaranteed/$250K injury only/$2M RB)

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

--LB James Burgess (not tendered as RFA; terms unknown)

--WR Josh Doctson (FA; terms unknown)

--QB David Fales (UFA; terms unknown)

--LB Neville Hewitt (UFA; $6.145M/2 yrs, $2.25M SB)

--S Bennett Jackson (not tendered as ERFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--LB Jordan Jenkins (UFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--G Alex Lewis (UFA; $18.6M 3 yrs, $5.6M guaranteed/$2.5M SB/$2M RB)

--CB Arthur Maulet (not tendered as RFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--CB Brian Poole (UFA; $5M/1 yr, $4.5M guaranteed/$3M SB)

PLAYERS LOST

--WR Robby Anderson (16/15; UFA Panthers; $20M/2 yrs, $10M guaranteed/$8M SB)

--CB Maurice Canady (8/2; UFA Cowboys; $1.25M/1 yr, $200K SB)

--G Tom Compton (14/5; UFA 49ers; terms unknown)

--LB Brandon Copeland (12/3; UFA Patriots; $1.047M/1 yr, $137,500 SB)

--S Blake Countess (6/0; released)

--CB Trumaine Johnson (7/5; released/post-June 1 designation)

--T Brent Qvale (3/1; UFA Texans; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--CB Darryl Roberts (13/10; released)

--T Brandon Shell (15/11; UFA Seahawks; $9M/2 yrs, $5.1M guaranteed/$4M SB)