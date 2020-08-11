The New York Jets have cap space to sign Jadeveon Clowney or Logan Ryan...should they?

Thanks to a blockbuster trade and a COVID-19 opt-out, the New York Jets head into the 2020 season with about $30 million in salary-cap space. There are still big names in the free-agent pool that are looking to hook on with a team. WFAN’s Marc Malusis sees the benefit of adding a veteran, but he would take safety Logan Ryan ahead of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

“(Clowney)’s talked about wanting to go to a winning situation,” Malusis said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s “Jets Country.” “That's not the Jets in 2020. He's also talked about wanting a long-term commitment. If I could get Clowney on a short-term deal, I'd be interested.”

The Jets were under the salary cap before Jamal Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Last week linebacker C.J. Mosley, wide receiver Josh Doctson and reserve offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi announced their decision to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, 69 players in the NFL opted out.

The Jets also released offensive guard Brian Winters, a move that cleared about $7 million in cap space.

Clowney was a Pro Bowl player for the Houston Texans. Last year, he had only three sacks. He’s a free agent because the terms of the deal from Houston to Seattle was that the Seahawks couldn’t put the franchise tag on him. As of mid-July, that may have backfired as Clowney is still a free agent two weeks into training camp. He’s also coming off a core muscle injury and the pandemic made it more difficult for him to get checked out by team doctors of anyone interested in signing with him.

Malusis co-hosts the "Moose and Maggie" show with Maggie Gray middays on WFAN. He was tagged with the nickname "Moose" by WFAN’s Joe Benigno. He has been a part of WFAN and CBS Sports Radio in various capacities since 2000.

Logan Ryan turned 30-years old in February. The former Rutgers star has been seeking $10 million per year according to the NFL Network. His agent recently emailed all 32 NFL general managers asking that he be considered as a safety and not a cornerback.

Malusis also hosts the Rutgers pregame and postgame show on their radio network. He knows Ryan well.

“I think Logan Ryan's a hell of a player,” said Moose. “If I'm Joe Douglas, I’d be intrigued with either one.”

Last season, Ryan set career highs with four interceptions, 18 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles with the Tennessee Titans. He played a key role in the Titans advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

According to reports, the Jets had shown interest in Ryan about a month ago, but nothing materialized. It will be interesting to see if the Jets reach out again with the money they have under the salary cap.