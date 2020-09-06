Sam Darnold's Growth is Showing, Even Without Preseason Games

Sam Darnold comes into year three of his much-hyped career with some critics. The New York Jets quarterback is looking to take the next step from a prospect into a legitimate, elite signal-caller.

Without preseason games, the Jets are forced to judge the growth of Darnold not in live competition but practice. That being said, there have been positives from both his new and old teammates.

“I think he's awesome,” Jets center Connor McGovern told reporters in a virtual press conference last week. “Sam and I have gotten really close hanging out when we're not in the building and on meetings. Getting meals together and all that kind of stuff has been really nice. I think as a leader he's one of the best.”

McGovern signed with the Jets this offseason. He is one of four new starters on the offensive line.

“I can't speak about the previous years but to me, he's extremely confident,” McGovern added. “I feel like he's a veteran. I play with confidence. He knows what to do. He's not out there guessing second-guessing himself. If I would've known he was 23 years old, I'd have no idea. He's playing like a true veteran.”

Another free-agent acquisition, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, has some things to prove as well. He needs to prove that he can be a consistent receiver after his hot December in Tampa Bay where he started the final three games for Tampa and made 17 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Perriman gushed over Darnold’s ability after practice on August 16 where he caught a deep pass over safety Bradley McDougald that turned heads.

“The touch he has on the ball is unreal,” Perriman said that day happily. “I basically had a corner route and I was the number three receiver,” Perriman said. “I had seen it was single-high coverage, so I automatically knew that potentially this ball could be coming up and Sam dropped a dime in there and I was able to make the catch.”

Tight end Chris Herndon is back after an injury-riddled 2019. Back on the practice field, Herndon sees growth in Darnold since they connected in their rookie seasons two years ago.

“He's more assertive calling plays, making the right checks,” Herndon said August 24. “That's helping him make the best possible decision. He can make it. You can tell when you watch him that he's continuing to get better each and every day.”

Herndon looking to improve on his 2018 numbers where he caught 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns.

Le’Veon Bell has played with Ben Rothlisberger before coming to the Jets so he is no stranger to recognizing on-field leadership from a quarterback.

“He has taken great command of the huddle," Bell told reporters August 24. "I think that's the biggest difference from Year 2 to 3. Sam is not really a rah-rah guy. He's not really loud and he's not really a yell guy. He's real monotone and kind of calm. Everybody goes about their way differently. The way he does it, you want to follow him. You want to listen to him and work hard for him. Sam looks amazing this year. It's going to be fun."

In this awkward training camp filled with virtual meetings and no preseason games, Bell has to make sure he does his share of protecting Darnold. He remembers the 0-3 record in 2019 when Darnold was out with mononucleosis. In the time of COVID-19, Bell is planning to strict about his quarterback’s health.

“We just have to make sure he stays healthy," Bell said Monday with a smile. "I told him, 'No bars’.”