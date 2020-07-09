What do NFL executives think about Sam Darnold heading into 2020?

Is Sam Darnold elite? Not yet according to a recent poll of NFL executives but there is plenty of potential. And, he might just take a jump now in 2020.

In ESPN’s recent poll of NFL executives, Darnold does not make the Top 10 list of quarterbacks in the league, although he did garner a single vote. But one comment on him shows that the New York Jets quarterback is trending in the right direction.

A former first round pick, Darnold is set to enter his third year in the league. He showed improvement from his rookie season in passing yards, completion percentage and significantly bettered his touchdown to interception ratio.

The hope is that this offseason will have provided Darnold with a greater opportunity for success. The Jets rebuilt one of the league’s worst offensive lines with several quality signings and utilized a first round pick in the NFL Draft on Mekhi Becton, a massive offensive tackle. In free agency, the Jets bolstered the playmakers with wide receiver Breshad Perriman and added a quality veteran running back in Frank Gore. Denzel Mims, a second round pick, is a playmaker with speed and becomes another target at Darnold’s disposal.

“If we’re projecting out, I think Darnold is going to have a big year,” one league executive told ESPN.com. “He’s finally got a line to protect him.”

The source of the quote was named as an “AFC executive” by ESPN.

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) is the league’s top quarterback according to the poll. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) was ranked as No. 2.

And while the full list won’t be given away here (it is an Insider article on ESPN’s website), former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady does crack the top 10. Brady left the Patriots this offseason and signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jets closed out 2019 on a solid note, going 6-2 in the second half of the season to finished with a 7-9 record. Darnold’s maturation during these final eight games played a big part in the successful close to the season.