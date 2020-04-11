The expected development of Sam Darnold is key to the perception of the New York Jets

The New York Jets have the second best quarterback situation in the AFC East, a situation that could improve this year if Sam Darnold continues to develop and progress. If that holds true, it sets the organization up to be an attractive option in free agency next offseason.

In a recent ranking of the quarterback situation across the league, Sports Illustrated MMQB’s Connor Orr ranks the Jets at No. 24 in the league, one spot behind the Buffalo Bills. Orr puts the rest of the division behind the Jets, ranking the New England Patriots at No. 28 and the Miami Dolphins at No. 30.

It is likely that both those quarterback situations could and likely will change following the NFL Draft, especially for the Dolphins who figure to be in the market for Oregon’s Justin Herbert or Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. The fact that the Jets with starting quarterback Sam Darnold entering his third year could very easily have the best quarterback situation by season’s end is a big asset and sales pitch moving forward.

Free agents want to be paid and they also want to win. Next year sitting on what will likely be one of the biggest war chests in free agency, Darnold is a tremendous billboard for the Jets. If he can take a step forward and improve on the second half of last season, free agents will take notice.

In his assessment, Orr writes about the growth of the Jets franchise quarterback while also noting that his development has been sporadic and uneven to date.

"The advantage he has right now is a relationship with his head coach amid this chaotic and uncertain offseason. General manager Joe Douglas made some upgrades to the offensive line and could easily lean in that direction in the first round of the upcoming draft." - Connor Orr in 'Ranking Every Team's Quarterback Situation'

With what should be a tougher schedule in 2020, the Jets may not necessarily improve on their surprising close to the year to finish with a 7-9 record a season ago. But if Darnold can take another step forward and potentially leap frog the other quarterback situations in the AFC East, it could set up the Jets for a pathway to the playoffs in 2021.

Last year, despite missing three games early in the season with mononucleoisis, Darnold still improved on key numbers such as passing yards, completion percentage and touchdown to interception ratio. All key indicators showing growth.

The fact that he went 6-2 to close out the year is another positive sign carrying into 2021.

Given what should be one of the largest rooms under the salary cap in the league next offseason, the ability of the Jets to lure free agents could well be enhanced by a developing and improving quarterback situation.

To read Orr's full analysis, click here.