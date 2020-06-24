JetsCountry
Beach workout showcases the arm strength of Sam Darnold...and Mark Sanchez

Kristian Dyer

Sam Darnold’s got it. And Mark Sanchez…yea, he’s still got it too. Make way for the Sanchise...

Darnold and Sanchez showed off their throwing arms this week in a social media video posted by famed quarterback coach Jordan Palmer. Darnold has been working with Palmer extensively this offseason, his progress and development being showcased on numerous social media videos.

The latest from Palmer has a special New York Jets flavor to it, featuring Sanchez, the last quarterback to take the Jets to the playoffs and Darnold. In the clip, Sanchez, a former first round pick who retired from the NFL in 2018, shows good arm strength in nearly hitting a wide receiver way down the field…or rather, make that the beach.

As Darnold gets set to enter his third season in the NFL as a starting quarterback, he is hoping to emulate the same career-point as Sanchez. In 2011, Sanchez’s third season in the league, he set a career high in passing yards (3,474), touchdowns (26) and first downs (172). The passing yards were the seventh most in a single season in franchise history, the touchdowns tied for third. The Jets finished 2011 with an 8-8 record, missing out on the playoffs after consecutive trips to the AFC Championship Game the previous two seasons.

Last year showed the highs and lows of Darnold but certainly ended on a high note. Not only did the Jets win six of their final eight games to finish 7-9 on the year but Darnold showed growth and development, cutting back on turnovers.

In 13 games, all starts, Darnold had 3,024 passing yards. He had 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions but it was his close to the season that showed some momentum. Over the final eight games, Darnold had 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The video showed Darnold moving well and with what appears to be improved arm strength. Of course, beach workouts with no pass rush aren't the best measuring stick for a player's development but the fact that Darnold looks strong and comfortable is nonetheless encouraging.

