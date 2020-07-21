'J-E-T-S' chant leader Scott Mullery disappointed at no fans this year, vows to be back louder in 2021

One of the most prominent New York Jets fans understands that, in all likelihood, he won’t be attending games this fall due to COVID-19. It doesn’t make Scott Mullery any less disappointed despite his acknowledgment that health and safety come first.

Mullery, known for being one of the fans on the stadium big screen leading the ‘J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!’ chant was disappointed by Monday’s news that fans will not be attending games at MetLife Stadium at the start of the season. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday a cap of 500 people attending events in the state. Shortly after, a joint statement from the Jets and the New York Giants, co-tenants of MetLife Stadium, announced no fans to start the season.

New Jersey has been one of the hardest hit states pertaining to the coronavirus although the number of new cases has drastically dropped in recent weeks. The Jets and Giants both play at MetLife Stadium and each franchise has their practice facility in New Jersey.

For Mullery, known for wearing his Jets hardhat adorned with American flags, it is a tough blow. As one of the faces of the franchise’s fandom, it won’t be easy for him to not be in the stadium leading the chant.

“I opted in for my season tickets but I never thought there would really be fans in the stands,” Mullery told SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ on Tuesday .

“Too much of a safety risk and I understand what I believe was right call . I don’t know about the most visible fan but I do consider myself a very passionate fan - it’s going to be tough as a season ticket holder for over 40 years [to] not to be at home games with my Jets family. But safety and health should be top priority. We will be back even stronger in 2021 ... Loud and proud.”

Mullery adds that he wasn’t certain what the plan was on opening day for the ‘J-E-T-S’ chant but he imagined he would be doing it on a split screen in the stadium along with ‘Fireman Ed’ and ‘Jetman.’ The Jets have consistently relied on something similar to amp up the crowd in recent years.

While he understands and agrees with safety being a priority, he said he would have attended home games if it was a possibility.

“If they did allow me and other fans into the stadium for week one absolutely mask ,gloves , bubblewrap - whatever the protocol would’ve been I would’ve been on that rail,” Mullery said.

“Not trying to contradict myself because I do believe in safety first but my fanatical side would’ve had me there.”