NFL Draft Bible projects the New York Jets add a star wide receiver in the first round

The pick is in for the New York Jets, according to the NFL Draft Bible.

Since legal tampering began this past week, the Jets have invested heavily along the offensive line, five contracts completed with four players being brought in from outside the organization. Considered the weakest part of the roster heading into free agency, the offensive line projected to be an area where the Jets figured to use their first round pick.

An offensive tackle at No. 11 seemed to be an ideal fit for the Jets. Now after a series of solid signings to bolster the unit – and perhaps another one or two expected as free agency wears on – the Jets might not be tied to go offensive line in the first round.

According to NFL Draft Bible’s Ric Seritella, he thinks the Jets wait till Day 2 to add the offensive line. The first round, he projects, is going to be a playmaker for quarterback Sam Darnold.

The pick at No. 11 for the Jets according to Seritella is Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He is the first wide receiver taken in Seritella's mock.

The move from the authoritative NFL Draft Bible makes a lot of sense for an offense that lacked playmakers a year ago. It also doesn’t likely matter what the Jets do with unrestricted free agent Robby Anderson, who remains on the open market and is seeking a big pay day.

In Jeudy, there is an elite wide receiver capable of making plays and adding some explosiveness to the offense. If Anderson were to re-sign with the Jets, it would give Darnold two dynamic players in the open field.

Jeudy has good size, speed and a solid catch-radius. He’s got big game experience playing in the SEC and for a national title contender. He is represented by agent Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports.

At the NFL Combine last month, he ran a 4.45 time in the 40.

According to Seritella, three offensive tackles are already off the board by the time the Jets pick in the first round. Mekhi Becton (No. 4, New York Giants), Tristan Wirfs (No. 6, Los Angeles Chargers), Jedrick Wills (No. 8, Arizona Cardinals) are all off the board by the time the Jets pick.

Andrew Thomas, a popular mock selection to the Jets, is still on the board and goes to the Miami Dolphins at No. 18.

In the second round, Seritella has the Jets taking interior offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry from LSU.