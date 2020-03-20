SI's New York Jets Mock Draft 7.0: NFL free agency has started...what now?

The legal tampering period is over and the New York Jets are through the first two days of NFL free agency. Which can mean only one thing…the need for yet another mock draft.

So far, the Jets have addressed three offensive linemen (two free agents, on player re-signed) and brought back a cornerback in Brian Poole. It is a good start to free agency.

The Jets are also rumored to be after an edge rusher, so it seems to fall in line that the team might be making a move to address their pass rush before the draft.

So here it is, ‘SI’s Seven Round Jets Mock Draft 7.0.’ It adds an offensive tackle to the line, a starting wide receiver and plenty of solid contributors as well as future starters.

Round 1 – No. 11

Jedrick Wills, OT (Alabama)

In adding Wills, the Jets are getting one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL Draft. He’s long, strong and a multi-year starter for one of the best college football programs around. Checks off all the boxes.

Why the pick: General manager Joe Douglas has done a good job of rebuilding the offensive line but hasn’t brought in an elite tackle to build around. Wills, becomes that elite talent and an anchor the unit for the next decade.

Round 2 – No. 48

K.J. Hamler, WR (Penn State)

This isn’t the first time that this mock has taken Hamler. The Jets, no matter what ends up happening with free agent Robby Anderson, need help at wide receiver. Hamler gives them a starter caliber addition.

Why the pick: Hamler has speed and elusiveness. The Jets don’t have much of that. Match made in heaven and a great new weapon for quarterback Sam Darnold.

Round 3 – No. 68

Bryce Hall, CB (Virginia)

He has a bit of an injury history in college but Hall is talented. He has good length (6-foot-1) and long arms. Combative and physical, Hall is also a smart defensive back.

Why the pick: The Jets addressed nickleback by bringing back Poole. Now they have added a long cornerback to go outside.

Round 3 – No. 79

Cam Akers, RB (Florida State)

Akers had an impressive NFL Combine where he showed strength and speed. He shot up draft boards and would be a steal here midway through the second round.

Why the pick: The Jets need depth behind Le’Veon Bell. In Akers, they have a player who can spell Bell and slowly grow into a bigger role in the backfield over the next two seasons.

Round 4 – No. 120

Alton Robinson, DE (Syracuse)

A third straight pick out of the ACC. Robinson saw his production drop last year as he faced consistent double teams. Strong and thick, he could and should play a role right away.

Why the pick: Even if the Jets address edge rush in free agency, Robinson is a great value pick this late on Day 2. He can get to the quarterback and is tested from his time in the ACC, where he was easily the best pass rusher on his team.

Round 5 – No. 148

Isaiah Hodgins, WR (Oregon State)

Depth issues at wide receiver have killed the Jets the past two years, as has a lack of versatility among the unit. Hodgins is big (6-foot-4) and has a great catching radius. Not a big play wide receiver, he should help in the red zone and be a possession target.

Why the pick: The Jets need size at wide receiver. They also need to offer multiple looks. Hodgins isn’t explosive but has good hands and can add something to the Jets offense.

Round 6 – No. 191

Dalton Keene, TE (Virginia Tech)

Something about the ACC this year. The Jets need another tight end for their offense, preferably one who can stretch the field. Keene is a productive target who has some decent size and can flex out.

Why the pick: This is a classic value pick. The Jets need depth at the position and Keen is someone who can help immediately and grower into a bigger role in a season or two. He’s not a true blocking tight end but can help the offense.

Round 6 – No. 211

Alex Taylor, OT (South Carolina State)

This is a bit of a project but Taylor has room for growth, literally. At 6-foot-9 and 309 pounds, he can easily pack on more size. Needs at least two years to develop but is a potential starter for the Jets by his third year.

Why the pick: Taylor could potentially grow into the heir apparent for free agent offensive tackle George Fant, who signed a three year deal with the team. Can likely contribute come 2021 as a blocking tight end and grow from there.