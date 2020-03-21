NFL free agency update: New York Jets sign safety Marqui Christian, release Darryl Roberts

The New York Jets freed up money under the salary cap, and then used that money to add to their defensive secondary. They signed former Los Angeles Rams safety Marqui Christian according to published reports. They used money from the release of cornerback Darryl Roberts, something the Jets announced on Twitter.

Christian is a 2016 fifth round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals. He was let go by Arizona after his rookie season and then caught on with the Rams. Last year, he played some defense and mostly special teams for the Rams. In his two years with Los Angeles, he had 36 combined tackles in each season.

Christian played college football at Midwestern State. He turns 26-years old in October. He is among seven players from the Rams’ 2019 defense who will not return for the upcoming season.

Once training camp begins, head coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams may use him the same way the Rams did, mostly on special teams and occasionally at safety. The Jets may want more defense from Christian but that would normally be something they could see at OTA or a mini-camp, both of which are questionable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts was released to free up $6 million in cap space. Roberts had signed a three-year $18 million contract last off-season by former general manager Mike MacCagnan. Roberts started the season as a starting CB, but lost his starting role as the year wore on.

Combined with the release of cornerback Trumaine Johnson, earlier this week, the Jets have released both of their starting cornerbacks from Week 1 of the 2019 season.

News & Notes

The Jets were also busy adding to the offensive line. Earlier Saturday, the Jets also agreed to a one-year deal with former Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles veteran reserve center/guard Josh Andrews. Andrews was with the Eagles when Joe Douglas was Vice President of Player Personnel in Philadelphia.

In other Jets news, they continue to engage in talks with defensive end Jadaveon Clowney. Recent reports say that the Seattle Seahawks and Clowney are moving toward a new deal to keep the pass rusher in town.

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is still a free agent and has not been connected in media reports to any team significantly besides the Jets.