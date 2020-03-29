There are still some big names left for the New York Jets in free agency

As the days of March dwindle and April’s focus becomes the NFL Draft, the New York Jets have a few holes to fill and there are quite a few free agents still out there.

The Jets will still be active in free agency, it just isn’t likely to be the flurry of moves seen over the past two weeks.

Here are six players (three on offense, three on defense) that could still have an impact on the Jets.

Last time this list ran, the Jets signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman within the next 24 hours. A commission check would be nice.

OFFENSE

Jameis Winston, quarterback

The Jameis Winston rumor mill has picked up steam around the NFL in recent days. The logical fit for the Jets is probably former Baltimore Ravens and Denver Bronco quarterback Joe Flacco, but there hasn’t been movement on that front in recent days. Winston has ability, but he also has a propensity for throwing the ball to the other team. He has thrown 111 interceptions to date, and while he led the NFC in touchdowns (33) last year, this would at least be a backup that wouldn’t make fans bite their nails if Sam Darnold had to leave a game for whatever reason.

Delanie Walker, tight end

The 35-year-old former Tennessee Titan was once one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Injuries have slowed him down as Walker played in just eight games combined in the last two seasons. He suffered an ankle injury twice on the same ankle in the last two years. The reason this might be a fit is the Jets aren’t looking for Walker to be a starter. A backup role might suit him better and he might be a low-risk, high-reward type of signing. Washington, the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams have all expressed interest.

Jason Peters, offensive lineman

Peters spent 11 years with the Philadelphia Eagles and was released at 38-years old, largely because the past three seasons Peters has been hit by the injury bug. He has said he wants to continue to be a starter, and that might not fit with the Jets’ plans. Still, if Williams is off the board and general manager Joe Douglas wants another free-agent lineman, this might work. If the Jets are planning to draft an offensive lineman with the No. 11 overall pick, then it wouldn’t make sense for Peters as well. Still, the Jets could very possibly go for a wide receiver or a defensive player, and then they still need offensive line help as well.

DEFENSE

Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end

Jadeveon Clowney is clearly one of the best all-around edge defenders in the NFL. At 27-years old, his best years are still ahead of him. He’s a star, despite never have double-digit sacks in a season. Earlier in free agency, ESPN reported that Clowney wants $20 million a year. This number probably won’t be a number Douglas would sign him for. Still, he’s held to that number for the past week at least. It might be time for the three-time Pro Bowler to lower his price tag.

Logan Ryan, cornerback

Given Ryan’s experience with both Tennesse and New England, his $10 million reported price tag shouldn’t be too high for a team to grab the 29-year-old cornerback. He struggled during his first two seasons after leaving the Patriots, but he rebounded nicely in 2019. He was the only player in the NFL to intercept four passes and force four fumbles. He also had an interception in the playoffs.

Markus Golden, defensive end

The Giants haven’t budged on their sack leader from a season ago. It may be that teams don’t want to sign Golden until they know for certain that they are out of the running for Clowney. Golden led the Giants with 10 sacks, a year removed from ACL surgery.