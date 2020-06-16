The New York Jets need more speed on offense and Taylor Gabriel could be the answer

It is a better and deeper wide receiver room for the New York Jets following free agency and the NFL Draft. But for general manager Joe Douglas, the hunt for more playmakers is on.

And with Douglas as well as head coach Adam Gase saying that they want explosive players, the need for speed is clear.

Enter former Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, who, despite playing just nine games (seven starts) last year, would have been fifth on the Jets in receiving yards (353) and sixth in receptions (29). That is a pretty damning indictment on the Jets passing offense last year and their need for help at wide receiver.

He was released by the Bears this offseason.

Name: Taylor Gabriel

Profile: While the Jets have a tremendous slot receiver in Jamison Crowder, there can never be a shortage of productive playmakers, even if that player is short. Gabriel measures in at just 5-7 but his quickness and crisp route running can be an asset. In four-wide receiver sets or even certain looks, Gabriel could bring something special to the offense.

He has good speed, having run a 4.4 time at his college Pro Day in the 40. He’s elusive and dangerous in the open field. There’s a good burst here and despite his lack of height, he has a good catch radius. His hands are overall solid. A concern will be his ability to stay on the field. Two concussions cost him time in 2019, making him a bit of a risk.

Two years ago, he had his best season since he entered the league in 2014. He set personal bests for receptions (67), receiving yards (688) and catch percentage (72 percent).

2019 stats: He had 29 catches for 353 yards with four touchdowns. What stands out is a very healthy 12.2 yards per catch, showing the ability to break open a game. His 2018 numbers were far better, showing his potential and ceiling.

2019 contract: Last year was the second year of his four year contract ($26 million with $14 million in guarantees) with the Bears. He had a base salary of $5.5 million and a prorated roster bonus of $1 million, making his total contract in 2019 $6.5 million. Chicago cut him after the season, making him a $2 million cap hit in 2020.

The fit: The Jets could use some more help at wide receiver. Another slot receiver though might be a stretch.

This offseason, the Jets got faster with the addition of Breshad Perriman in free agency and Denzel Mims in the draft. The Jets, though, could use more speed and depth at wide receiver.

Gabriel fits the mold of a Douglas signing, given that he would come discounted and likely on a one-year ‘Prove It’ deal. He has a low stock right now but has the chance to get significant reps if he can stay on the field.

Gabriel, if available closer to training camp, could be a good signing for the Jets to add another playmaker to the offense. If he can stay healthy, some team will get a proven contributor with high-end speed.