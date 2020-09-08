Three (Somewhat) Bold Predictions for the New York Jets Offense in 2020

The worst part of the week before the season opener is the inevitable onslaught of predictions. Everyone has them. Predictions are like bellybuttons that way.

Which leads to the question: God created Adam and Eve so they didn’t have an earthly father or mother. Did they have bellybuttons?

While you ponder that question, take time to consider these bold predictions for the New York Jets offense in 2020. C’mon, why would Adam and Eve need an umbilical cord?

Sam Darnold will top 3,600 passing yards, will throw for 20 touchdowns

In the second half of last season, Darnold led the Jets to a 6-2 record in their final eight games. During that stretch he had 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. And while that was against a weak schedule, Darnold also had inadequate talent at wide receiver and a poor offensive line.

Both of those departments have been improved this offseason. He has more talent around him and a much-improved front-five blocking for him.

Last year, Darnold threw for 3,024 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 13 games.

Confidence Level: 8/10

Le’Veon Bell will flirt with being a 1,000-yard rusher

Like Darnold, Bell did not benefit from an inept line last year. The two-time All-Pro struggled to find running lanes and was often hit behind the line.

A season ago, he had 789 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. His yards per carry were the worst of his career.

If the Jets are committed to the ground game, Bell could easily be at or near 1,000 rushing yards.

A season ago, Bell had 16.3 carries per game, the lowest of his career. Should that number remain about the same (and yes, there is more talent behind him with Frank Gore and La’Mical Perine), he has a chance to creack 1,000 yards. It won’t be easy and is a longshot but with a new offensive line and coming into camp lighter, it could well happen.

He’s had at least 1,000 rushing yards three times in his six NFL seasons.

Confidence Level: 4/10

Chris Herndon and not Jamison Crowder will lead the Jets in receiving

In 2018 as a rookie tight end, Chris Herndon burst onto the scene with 502 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Last year didn’t go as planned, suspensions and a season-ending injury seeing him limited to a single catch for seven yards.

But with additions at wide receiver including the speedy Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims, the Jets have more talented playmakers than the year before. This should actually open things up for Herndon to have a big year.

The balance on offense means that the Jets may not be a reliant on the talented Crowder as they were a year ago. Things should open up for Herndon underneath.

Confidence Level: 5/10