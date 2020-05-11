Which undrafted rookie free agents can impact the New York Jets in 2020?

Over the past few years, the New York Jets have hit on a couple of undrafted rookie free agents. Some have gone on to become major contributors for the team and stars in the NFL.

This year, the Jets have a couple of interesting names reportedly signed as undrafted rookie free agents. Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who transferred last year from Miami and had a solid season in the SEC, has all the physical tools to become a contributor in the NFL. Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson has great length but fell out of the draft from concerns over a perceived lack of speed.

In addition, Utah defensive back Javelin Guidry, West Virginia wide receiver George Campbell and Coastal Carolina defensive end Sterling Johnson all have the potential to make the roster or be practice squad signings who could develop into contributors with a year or two of development.

The Jets might be overly reliant on their undrafted rookie free agent class over the next couple of years. It is the reality of their current roster.

Striking out from their recent drafts over the last few seasons means that there is precious little depth on this roster. Undrafted rookie free agents could well be called upon to step up rather quickly and fill holes on the roster.

The Jets have a history of getting some good value from undrafted rookie free agents. In 2012, they signed Damon Harrison, a massive nose tackle from little known NAIA program William Penn, a school that had never sent a player to the NFL. Harrison would develop into one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league who should have had multiple Pro Bowl appearances with the Jets and the New York Giants but was always overlooked.

The year before that, Nick Bellore signed with the Jets and transitioned from being a standout at Central Michigan into being a solid NFL linebacker who was a standout on special teams. And more recently in 2016, Robby Anderson was bypassed in the NFL Draft but ended up becoming an impact player for the Jets. Anderson left the Jets this offseason when he signed a multi-year contract with the Carolina Panthers. He was the team’s second-leading receiver last year.