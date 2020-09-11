Captain George Fant on Booing Unity Moment in Kansas City: 'Obviously It Wasn't Good'

Signed this offseason in free agency, George Fant has made an impression with the New York Jets, being named one of five captains ahead of the season opener at the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. Football was not on a topic. Nor was being named captain.

And in his press availability on Friday, he didn’t talk much about football or being named a captain.

Instead, he sounded his support for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in March when Louisville police mistakenly entered her home and shot her.

“First and foremost, I just want to start this off with keeping my attention on social injustices,” Fant said in an opening statement during his virtual press conference on Friday. “Me being a person from the Kentucky area, what sticks so close to me is having the chance to be around the family of Breonna Taylor. I want to keep my focus on Breonna Taylor and social injustices so let’s just focus it on there.”

Fant is from nearby Bowling Green, KY. In June, he took part in a protest alongside NBA player and Louisville native D'Angelo Russell. Chicago Bears offensive guard and fellow Louisville native Jamon Brown also joined as did singer Bryson Tiller and rapper Jack Harlow.

During his press conference, Fant criticized the fans who booed when the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans lined up in solidarity on Thursday night to spread the message of social injustice.

“Big ups to Kansas and Houston for having those leaders on the team and people around there too, voice their opinions and just show the unity in the NFL,” Fant said. “But to hear that booing, obviously it wasn't good. Anytime you get some guys to show the unity in the NFL and people not to like it and to try to bring up different things about it that's not positive it's never good.”

Fant tried to compose himself when trying to figure out what the booing meant.

“For me, that's horrible,” Fant said. “We just want to be treated equally. Everyone needs to be treated the same. Everyone needs to be held accountable. For the people to boo, it's unbelievable.”

The Jets left tackle has not decided if he will wear a message of social justice on his uniform when he takes the field for the first time as a Jet Sunday in Buffalo.

The 28-year-old Fant was Jets general manager Joe Douglas’ first free agent signing this offseason. He signed a three-year, $23.7 million price tag with $13.7 million guaranteed. This week he was named a team captain as voted by his teammates.

“Man, it means a lot,” Fant said. “I'm really thankful for my teammates to look at me and vote me as their captain. I think it's my job right now to keep that focus right where we are right now with social justice.”