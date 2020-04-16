Source: New York Jets among several teams to video call Ohio State's Jonah Jackson

Jonah Jackson is one of the top interior linemen in the NFL Draft, the Rutgers transfer to Ohio State now solidly a Day 2 pick and generating interest from a number of teams.

Ahead of next week’s draft, Jackson is going to be one of the first interior linemen to come off the board. Capable of playing either guard position or center, Jackson climbed steadily up draft boards during the season with a solid showing in Buckeyes colors.

According to a source, multiple teams have had video interviews with Jackson over the past few weeks including the New York Jets. In addition, the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has spoken with 19 total teams over the past few weeks including phone calls.

This year, teams are unable to host NFL Draft prospects at their team facilities due to league rules stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This also includes local pro days being hosted at individual team facilities as well.’

As such, prospects like Jackson have been forced to utilize video conferencing technology as well as phone calls initiated by teams as part of the pre-draft process.

Jackson has solidly risen up draft boards based off his showing at the NFL Combine coupled with game film at Ohio State, where he answered questions about his ability to compete at a high level.

The Jets come into the draft looking to address a need at left tackle, something that they likely will do at pick No. 11. The interior offensive line, while re-built during free agency, might be pigeonholed for a Day 2 or Day 3 selection who could develop into a starter by next season.