Tulane cornerback 'BoPete' Keyes meets with New York Jets, New England Patriots among other teams

There is some good cornerback depth that could be available for the New York Jets on Day 3, perhaps providing some value at an area where the Jets need to build depth.

Thakarius ‘BoPete’ Keyes had a solid senior season at Tulane, with 35 tackles, six passes defended and an interception across 12 games played. At 6’1 and 202 pounds, Keyes has a good frame and length, ideal for an outside cornerback on Sundays.

A source tells SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ that in recent weeks, Keyes has had video interviews with several teams. That group includes the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots among others. Teams are unable to host players at their facility for either local Pro Days or ’30 visits’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Video conference chats are a way for teams to learn more about draft prospects.

Keyes is an instinctive player and breaks to the ball well. As a tackler, he is solid.

The Jets have several priorities that they need to address coming into the NFL Draft. After left tackle and wide receiver, the next two areas are edge rush and cornerback. Last season, the secondary was decimated by injuries, in particular at cornerback. And while the Jets went out in free agency and signed Pierre Desir, the need is there to emerge from the three days of the draft with at least one cornerback who can contribute.

Keyes is perhaps a bit of a project but there are a lot of tools to work with and size that can’t be taught. He can contribute immediately on special teams and work into the rotation through sub packages.