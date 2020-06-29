Who is the most underrated player on the New York Jets?

On a roster that is still coming into shape, the New York Jets truly have only two stars in safety Jamal Adams and quarterback Sam Darnold. Perhaps an argument can be made for running back Le’Veon Bell, who had a down year statistically for the Jets but has obvious star quality.

But on a roster that is by and large blue collar and filled with under the radar types, one player sticks out as the Jets’ most underrated player. Connor Orr of the Monday Morning Quarterback(MMQB) writes that Folorunso Fatukasi is the player most undervalued on the Jets roster.

Set to enter his third season in the league, Fatukasi is a very solid player, a sixth round pick who has developed into quality. After a quiet rookie season, Fatuskasi burst onto the scene in 2019 with 27 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits and one sack.

The interior defensive lineman could project for a larger role with the Jets in 2020.

“While Fatukasi only logged one sack in 2019, he was consistently in the backfield making plays on limited snap opportunities,” \Orr writes in MMQB.

He is a bring the lunch pail to work type of player. The Jets roster is being built and rebuilt with plenty of players who fit that mold.

This offseason, general manager Joe Douglas signed a number of free agents who were under the radar but yet with upside. In his first full offseason with the Jets, Douglas avoided the high-priced free agents and big names, instead building depth and competition on both sides of the ball with quality players who would be considered Tier II and Tier III signings.

This means that under Douglas’ regime, a player like Fatukasi could find a long-term home given his mentality. It is clear that Douglas isn’t going to throw money at names in order to placate the fans or the media.