For the New York Jets, Jamal Adams continues to be a major sticking point and one that is destined to shake up not just this offseason but the entire roster construct for a still rebuilding team.

Adams is embroiled in a tug of war with the Jets over his future with the organization. This offseason, his dialogue has shifted from seeking a new contract that would make him the top-paid safety in the league to now openly lobbying for a trade. In social media posts, he has hit hard at the Jets for failing to offer him a new contract and has now said he wants out.

The path to reconciliation between the Jets and Adams seems like a stretch at this point.

“It seems that way but things can change in a hurry when a team does a nice extension with a player perhaps,” said former NFL general manager Jeff Diamond.

“We’ll see how that shakes out but it sounds like he’s not happy with a lot of things going on. As I said, he’s kind of in a tough spot, Jamal is, because he’s under contract. He holds out, he can get fined $40,000 a day. He already has the fifth-year option exercised. Not that he’s making chump change, what $13 million over the next two years, but obviously having finished his third year, he wants an extension like Ezekiel Elliott. Although it hasn’t seem that those players who were extended after the third year haven’t been defensive guys, more offensive guys.

"Quarterbacks, receivers…Especially if Jamal is saying there saying ‘I have to make $20 million’…[or] I have to be like C.J. Mosely. Especially when the top safety is making $14.5 million – that’s Eddie Jackson. Partially it’s about position and understandably he’s a great player and he’s All-Pro but it’s still when it comes down to position-by-position, it’s hard to jump past what positions are paid and safeties are not traditionally paid at the level like pass rushers. If he’s looking at Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald and saying ‘I have to be a $20 million a year guy’ - I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Diamond is a former general manager of the Minnesota Vikings and team president of the Tennessee Titans. In 1999, he was named the NFL’s executive of the year.

A trade could well manifest itself if the harm between the team and the player is beyond repair. Adams reportedly has several teams he would favor in a trade scenario.

The top suitors to land Adams appear to be the Dallas Cowboys. Born and raised outside of Dallas, Adams was caught on social media earlier this week saying he’s trying to push a move to the team.

While the move makes some sense, the Cowboys are in a tight salary cap predicament, one amplified by the contractual demands of quarterback Dak Prescott.

“The Cowboys situation is odd because they have salary cap issues already. They have to get Prescott done – which can actually save them money if they get it down as opposed to what they’re paying him on the franchise tag. How does Dallas bring in another $15 million a year plus player when they have a bunch of guys already there already,” Diamond said.

“Especially when the cap is going to go down next year because of the aftermath of the virus, especially with the revenue drop because of ticket sales and perhaps no preseason games…who knows what is going to happen with the cap next year. Which is probably part of the reason why Jamal and his agent are pressuring now to get a deal done.

"It’s going to be interesting to see, I just don’t think Dallas can get it done. I suppose they can if they want but it’s going to be tough.”