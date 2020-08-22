They May Not Be Stars or Big Names but New York Jets Wide Receivers Do Have Lots of Speed

While injuries have been the major talking point so far when it comes to the New York Jets wide receivers, it is apparent that one positive from the last week of training camp is beginning to emerge.

This group of wide receivers are fast.

“I can tell you one thing, there's a lot of speed in our room,” said Jets wide receivers coach Hines Ward a virtual conference call this week. “Now it's just a matter of just getting our guys together, getting that rapport with each other, with the quarterbacks and getting on the same page. I'm really excited about the upcoming season.”

Reinforcements have come in the form of former New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver has already made splashes on the field.

"This guy is a pro now, that’s one thing that strikes me at first sight about him. He’s a pro. The way he goes about business, the way he asks questions in the meeting room, the way he goes about his business on the field," Jets assistant head coach/wide receivers Shawn Jefferson said in his own virtual press conference.

"I’m excited to coach him and further get in the playbook with him and expand his knowledge of the offense. Like today, he’s made a couple of plays, he’s been here two days."

Ward pointed to newcomers Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims when referring to that speed.

Entering his sixth NFL season, Perriman has impressed in the early days of practice. He ran a 4.25 time in the 40 at his Pro Day at UCF.

“He's picked up on the offense quickly,” Ward said or Perriman. “Now it's a matter of getting the timing down with Sam. He has the speed, but he's not a one-trick pony. The more reps he gets in with Sam the quicker they will be able to develop that trust, and that's a key thing for a quarterback."

Mims’ situation is a little more questionable. With three weeks to go before the opener, the Jets’ second-round draft pick has not been able to get back on the field due to a hamstring injury that has hampered him since the first week.

“We’re just going to put it in fast forward and do everything we can to get him as ready as possible,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said Saturday. “It is what it is in training camp when you have an injury, you just have less time to do it.”

The injuries go beyond Mims. Vyncint Smith will miss five to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his core. Braxton Berrios has yet to participate in workouts and Josh Dotcson, who signed with the Jets as a free agent in the offseason, opted out of the 2020 NFL season.