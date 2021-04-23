How Zach Wilson is Already Preparing to be the Jets' Franchise Quarterback

Zach Wilson won't be picked second overall by the Jets for another several days, but the prospect's preparation to become New York's franchise quarterback has already begun.

The presumptive No. 2 pick has taken the time to speak with other former NFL quarterbacks that have donned green and white, per Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network.

Wilson's trainer John Beck told Kinkhabwala this week that the prospect has spoken with Chad Pennington, Mark Sanchez and Josh McCown about what it's like to be a member of the Jets both on and off the field.

"He's trying to eliminate any of the unknowns," Kinkhabwala said on NFL Network.

Coming from a smaller market at BYU, starting his NFL career with the Jets will certainly be an adjustment. It's a different environment, the media is another animal and the pressure to perform is as high as can be.

Further, when Wilson's name is called on Thursday night, he'll officially take over as Sam Darnold's replacement. He'll be tasked with leading this team back to contention, striving to end a decade-long postseason drought as soon as possible.

The three signal-callers that Wilson has talked with didn't exactly accomplish their ultimate goals with the Jets either. Sanchez had the Jets one win away from a Super Bowl appearance two times, falling in back-to-back AFC Championship games while Pennington led New York to the postseason on multiple occasions.

Winning games and putting up better numbers than Darnold will surely be the expectation from the organization and the fans early on for Wilson. Surrounding him with weapons will put him in a position to success. It's only up from there for the future second overall selection, though.

