HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI.com
Search

How Zach Wilson is Already Preparing to be the Jets' Franchise Quarterback

Author:
Publish date:

Zach Wilson won't be picked second overall by the Jets for another several days, but the prospect's preparation to become New York's franchise quarterback has already begun. 

The presumptive No. 2 pick has taken the time to speak with other former NFL quarterbacks that have donned green and white, per Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network. 

Wilson's trainer John Beck told Kinkhabwala this week that the prospect has spoken with Chad Pennington, Mark Sanchez and Josh McCown about what it's like to be a member of the Jets both on and off the field. 

"He's trying to eliminate any of the unknowns," Kinkhabwala said on NFL Network.

Coming from a smaller market at BYU, starting his NFL career with the Jets will certainly be an adjustment. It's a different environment, the media is another animal and the pressure to perform is as high as can be. 

Further, when Wilson's name is called on Thursday night, he'll officially take over as Sam Darnold's replacement. He'll be tasked with leading this team back to contention, striving to end a decade-long postseason drought as soon as possible.

The three signal-callers that Wilson has talked with didn't exactly accomplish their ultimate goals with the Jets either. Sanchez had the Jets one win away from a Super Bowl appearance two times, falling in back-to-back AFC Championship games while Pennington led New York to the postseason on multiple occasions.

Winning games and putting up better numbers than Darnold will surely be the expectation from the organization and the fans early on for Wilson. Surrounding him with weapons will put him in a position to success. It's only up from there for the future second overall selection, though. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

BYU QB Zach Wilson looking down field
News

How Zach Wilson is Already Preparing to be the Jets' Franchise Quarterback

Boston College Hunter Long and Mississippi State Kylin Hill
News

Five Prospects the Jets Could Target on Day Three of the NFL Draft

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson warming up
News

Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Jets To Get Russell Wilson In Package Around No. 2 Pick

Jets GM Joe Douglas at nfl combine
News

Joe Douglas: Jets Laying 'Groundwork' to Trade Up in First Round

Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II, George EDGE Azeez Ojulari
News

Is This Draft Haul the Best-Case Scenario For the Jets Through the First Two Rounds?

Saints DT Sheldon Rankins
News

Sheldon Rankins Is Confident He Can Recapture Form With Jets

Sam Darnold, Mark Sanchez
News

Mark Sanchez Believes Sam Darnold Can Thrive With Carolina Panthers

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame linebacker
News

This Linebacker Prospect Could Elevate Jets Defense to New Heights