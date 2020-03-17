Report: Alex Lewis re-signs with the New York Jets

Joe Douglas isn’t keeping his need for offensive line help a secret, as if anyone in the NFL didn’t already know. One day after signing former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant to a three-year contract, the New York Jets have re-signed guard Alex Lewis to a $18.6M deal per a report from Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

The Jets acquired Lewis from the Baltimore Ravens last year in a deal that Douglas made.

Lewis performed decently well last year, making 12 starts and 15 appearances overall. He spent the previous two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he had 20 appearances with 18 starts.

Last season, he played in 764 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed just two sacks according to the analytics site.

In 24 hours, the Jets signed two offensive lineman and haven’t touched any of their other needs, of which there are many. The Jets are still looking at wide receiver as well as adding at least one starting cornerback. However, it appears that Douglas has made protecting quarterback Sam Darnold his priority through two days of legal tampering continues.

The signing of Fant and now retaining Lewis may not be the big moves that Jets fans wanted, but both are solid additions to the team.

With the new contract for Lewis, the Jets appear to be set at guard. Based off comments made at the NFL Combine last month by general manager Joe Douglas, it appears that guard Brian Winters is returning to the team in 2020.

Winters remains the only offensive lineman who started for the Jets in Week 1 last year. Lewis did not start for the Jets until Week 5, their fourth game of the season. After that, Lewis then made 12 consecutive only to miss Week 17’s win at the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury.