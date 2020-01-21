Darrelle Revis, Antonio Cromartie & Richard Sherman Engage In Twitter War (Or Barbershop Talk)

Barbershop talk or a Twitter war? Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie appear to be duking it out on social media, with a few shots being fired between the two.

Revis was in attack-mode on Tuesday, this following after his weekend spat with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, whom he called “a cover 3 zone cornerback” – a bit of a shot athe player’s lockdown ability. This led to some interaction – or shade as the youngsters might call it – beginning with Revis also appearing to take a shot or two at former teammate Cromartie.

In his tweet, Revis said that he was often placed on an island because the coverage had to shift to compensate for Cromartie, who was a four-time Pro Bowl selection including twice while with the Jets.

Revis also tweeted another shot at Cromartie, who was one of the best cornerbacks of his generation, writing that “you took a lot of years off my career for helping you out and that’s what captains on a team sacrifice for his team. I went to bat for you my guy. This is sad you jumped ship. At the end of the tweet was a laughing emoji.

Revis, despite saying that Sherman didn’t face as much of a challenge as he did during his NFL career, did acknowledge that the 49ers cornerback is “balling out” in the postseason and said that he is the league’s defensive MVP.

Arguably the best cornerback of all-time, Revis did however critique Sherman's performance this past weekend as the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl.

This past Sunday, Sherman had three tackles and an interception in the 49ers 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

On Tuesday morning, Revis downplayed all the interaction with Sherman and Cromartie, calling it “barbershop” talk and informing that it was all in good humor.