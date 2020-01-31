Exclusive: Rob Riggle On If The Catalina Wine Mixer Is Bigger Than The Super Bowl

Rob Riggle is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. But the Step Brothers star has to acknowledge that the Super Bowl simply isn’t a bigger deal than the Catalina Wine Mixer.

One of the most prominent Chiefs fans at this year’s Super Bowl, Riggle is excited to see his team take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1970, Riggle is optimistic about his Chiefs being able to win the championship even as he refuses to guarantee any type of win.

But even Riggle must bow to the power of the Catalina Wine Mixer, the famed event that provided the climactic moments of the movie Step Brothers. Not only can one make their proverbial nut at the wine mixer - especially important for those employed at a helicopter-leasing company - but the Catalina Wine Mixer has the power to bring two estranged divorcees back together.

SportsIllustrated.com asked Riggle if the Super Bowl is a bigger deal than the mythical Catalina Wine Mixer. The lifelong Chiefs fan, on the verge of seeing his team play in a Super Bowl for the first time in five decades, weighed this question carefully.

“This is a question that has troubled historians for years. It is a question for the ages really,” Riggle told SportsIllustrated.com.

“I’d put them pretty much on the same par. They’re really equal. The Super Bowl is a singular event. You know, there is no right answer on this one. I’d say it is a tie.”

This Sunday, Riggle will not only be at the Super Bowl, cheering on the Chiefs but he also will star in one of the broadcast commercials.

Riggle is among a star-studded cast that will be in a Bounty commercial. With a unique twist, the ad is allowing viewers to log onto WhenWeComeTogether.com to cast a vote on how the commercial will be played out.

As part of the ad, Riggle will act as the ‘Quicker Picker Upper’ while he attends Sofia Vergara's Super Bowl party. His role is to use Bounty paper towels clean up food messes, something he says his well-acquainted with having to do while watching football.

Riggle’s lines in Step Brothers are among the most quoted in a movie that is notorious for its famous lines. Included in this is a rather famous line about chowing down like Takeru Kobayashi, the famed competitive eater known for setting records at the Nathan’s Hot Dog competition.

Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes, Riggle says, is a bigger deal than Kobayashi, whose name gave the actor perhaps the most famous line in the movie.

“Yes. Is Patrick Mahomes a bigger sports celebrity, a bigger name than Kobayahsi? Yes. Don’t get me wrong, Kobyashi is international. I understand that perspective,” Riggle said.

“As for a bigger impact on my life, it has got to be Patrick Mahomes.”