Robby Anderson Back in Practice for the Jets; Jamal Adams & Quinnen Williams Again 'Limited'

One day after Robby Anderson was sent home with an illness, the star New York Jets wide receiver was back at practice.

On Thursday, Anderson did not practice, withheld with an undisclosed illness and sent back from the team facility. The good news for the Jets, already battling through an injury plagued season, is that Anderson was back at practice on Friday.

The Jets leading receiver this season was listed as ‘limited’ by head coach Adam Gase.

“He was just sick for a bit,” Gase said on Friday during his daily media conference at the team’s facility.

There was more good news for the Jets as a number of key contributors and starters were in practice on Friday.

Safety Jamal Adams (ankle), the team’s only Pro Bowl selection, practiced for a third straight day and was officially listed as ‘limited’ on the daily injury report. Adams has missed the last two games with an ankle injury suffered in the Jets loss at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.

Wednesday represented his first day back in practice.

First round pick Quinnen Williams (neck) also was ‘limited’ in practice. The defensive tackle missed last Thursday’s loss at the Baltimore Ravens with the injury.

Defensive lineman Steve McLendon (knee/hip), offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankles) and the aforementioned Anderson were all limited on Friday.

The bad news came on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) did not practice. Tom Compton, who has started the last five games at guard for the Jets, did not practice.

Neither Thomas nor Compton have practiced this week.

The loss of Compton, who played well in the Jets loss in Baltimore, is a blow to the offensive line’s continuity. Gase was rather mum when asked about Compton’s outlook for Sunday.

“We’ll see,” Gase said.