Robby Anderson Set To Cash In On A Solid 2019 For The Jets

Robby Anderson is set to cash in on another solid season with the New York Jets. Whether the Jets are willing to get into a bidding war over one of their top offensive playmakers remains to be seen as Anderson appears poised to test the open market.

Anderson was the team’s second-leading receiver in both receiving yards (779) and touchdowns (five). Now he is seeking a contract that is reportedly in the $10-$12 million range, a deal that would make him the most expensive wide receiver on the Jets.

Currently, Jamison Crowder is the highest paid wide receiver on the team, having signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract last offseason as a free agent. Crowder led the Jets with 833 receiving yards and six touchdowns this past season.

Both Anderson and Crowder are currently 26-years old.

On Monday, Anderson said that “from a business perspective” he wants to explore free agency and won’t necessarily cut the Jets any deals. This is likely Anderson’s chance at a big pay day, the former undrafted rookie free agent having signed a one-year, $3.095 million contract this offseason.

“The goal is to get the most amount of money that I’m worth…and be in the best situation,” Anderson told reporters.

Last year, Anderson led the team in receiving with 941 yards and seven touchdowns. This year was a bit of a decline, although he closed out the year on a strong note. And his 15 yards per catch tied a career high.

During the season’s final seven games, Anderson has four touchdown receptions. Twice in that stretch he has topped 100 receiving yards in a game. It is this stretch of games and not the first half of the year when the entire offense struggled that points to perhaps a bigger impact looming for Anderson in 2020.

He credits the overall upturn in the offense for allowing him to see more of the ball and have a greater impact on the game.

“I think the opportunity, getting the chance to do things,” Anderson said.

“I think it was more so the opportunity, capitalizing, starting to get into a little bit of a zone. I think Sam was comfortable, I was comfortable.”