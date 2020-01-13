Salary Cap Expert: Jets Jamal Adams Set To Become One Of The Most Expensive Safeties In The NFL

Jamal Adams is going to command top dollars if the New York Jets hope to extend the contract of one of the NFL’s top safeties. A recent deal involving one of the best safeties in the league likely making the Jets lone Pro Bowl player a bit more expensive.

Last week, the Chicago Bears signed safety Eddie Jackson to a four-year contract worth $58.4 million, a deal that includes $33 million in guaranteed money. Jackson’s productivity compares favorably to Adams as both players are set to enter their fourth season in the league in 2020. Jackson and Adams have each been selected twice to the Pro Bowl during their young careers.

Set to enter the fourth year of his rookie contract, Adams won’t become a free agent till after the 2021 season. Yet now is often the time that teams will extend players on their rookie contract, inking them to long-term deals before their value continues to go up.

According to Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Adams is set to become one of the top five highest-paid safeties in the NFL with his next contract.

“Adams should be looking for at least $16 million a year. Eddie Jackson just signed for $14.6 million per season with the Bears and while Jackson has been very good – one All-Pro and two Pro Bowl appearances in three years - he was not a top 10 draft selection like Adams nor was he

considered the lone ‘star’ on the team,” Fitzgerald said. “Adams is going to either compare favorably or equally to Jackson across the board and with his status with the Jets he should ask for the moon. I'd be shocked if he signed for less than $15 million a season.”

The only Pro Bowl selection on the Jets, Adams is more meaningful to the team beyond simply his play on the field. That isn’t to say that Adams doesn’t contribute to the Jets backend as the safety had 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception (which was returned for a touchdown) and seven passes defended. He did all this with a cornerback group that battled through an injury-plagued season.

He is also the heart and soul of the team’s fanbase, a group that is seemingly energized by his emotion and passion.

This connection with the beleaguered fans of this team could well factor into the team’s desire to keep Adams long-term.

Fitzgerald is the founder of OverTheCap.com and works as a consultant with NFL teams on contract and salary cap issues.