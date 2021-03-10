Should the Jets Sign Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay in Free Agency?

The Detroit Lions aren't using the franchise tag on their star wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Should New York pounce and offer the wideout a deal he can't refuse?

The Detroit Lions have informed wideout Kenny Golladay that the team will not use the franchise tag on him, as first reported on Tuesday by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

In other words, one of the top wide receivers on the market will be available in free agency this offseason.

The Jets have plenty of cap space to work with and are certainly in need of a top wide receiver. Should New York target Golladay in free agency?

First off, for a team that's had the worst offense in the league in both of the last two seasons, a player like Galloday would automatically be a huge upgrade. The 27-year-old has hauled in north of 1,000 yards in a single season twice across his four-year career with the Detroit Lions.

In fact, only two years ago, Golladay had the best season of his career. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (with 11) while compiling 1,190 receiving yards on 65 catches, playing in all 16 games for the Lions.

Lining Golladay up with second-year wideout Denzel Mims—along with potentially Jamison Crowder in the slot (if New York re-signs him)—has the potential to be a potent group of receivers. That would be the case regardless of whether or not Sam Darnold is under center when next season begins.

The issue here is that Golladay projects to be one of the most expensive and highly sought-after wide receivers on the market this offseason. Does Jets general manager Joe Douglas want to invest a large chunk of available cap space on one player?

One individual isn't going to fix the Jets and transform this club into a postseason contender. One argument is that this team should focus on securing the building blocks that can slowly take this franchise from a two-win team to a contender. Perhaps spending a significant portion of cap space on one player would be a detriment to adding veterans that can help the young prospects on this roster continue to grow.

That said, it's also worth considering how much a star wideout like Golladay could help a player like Mims develop. Not to mention the fact that Darnold, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields or whoever plays quarterback for Gang Green will improve with a target of Golladay's caliber at their disposal.

With the Bears placing the franchise tag on Allen Robinson and the Buccaneers doing the same with their wideout Chris Godwin, Golladay—as well as Pittsburgh's Juju Smith-Schuster and Houston's Will Fuller—appear to be the top options.

It may come down to the financials, how one of those players would fit in Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur's new offensive scheme, if they're prepared to buy into New York's culture and if they don't receive a better offer elsewhere.

