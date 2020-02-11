After going offensive line with their first two picks, the Jets settle into a bit of rhythm with their remaining six picks. Needs at wide receiver, cornerback (twice) and edge rusher as well as an intriguing safety all bring in talent that will contribute right away as well add much needed depth.

The Jets remaining six picks from the draft’s final five rounds:

Round 3 – No. 68

Jaylon Johnson (CB)

With good length, Johnson is a nice pick for a secondary screaming for more cornerback talent. Johnson played in some big games at Utah and showed consistently well.

Why the pick: After offensive line, perhaps the weakest position on the Jets roster is cornerback. Johnson has starting ability but will need time. A natural athlete with good reflexes and natural build. There could be some wide receiver talent here but Johnson is a more finished prospect than any of the offensive contenders at this pick.

Round 3 – No. 79

Denzel Mims (WR)

No matter what the Jets do with Robby Anderson in free agency, they will need to add to their wide receiver haul. The Baylor wide receiver is a player who can step in right away and contribute and enjoys being physical.

Why the pick: Some thought was given here in the fourth round of taking Utah running back Zak Moss, but the need for wide receiver depth was too great. And Mims adds a big target for quarterback Sam Darnold down the field. Not a crisp route runner, he steps in as a possession receiver who can help the Jets move the chains and isn’t afraid to go over the middle.

Round 4 – No. 110

Alton Robinson (DE)

Some thought about Maryland running back Anthony McFarland here but Robinson fits a need along a defensive line that lacks depth and the ability to consistently get after the quarterback. He had 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks this past year while facing double teams. That is down from 10 sacks in 2018.

Why the pick: Robinson’s body is NFL ready and will need limited re-shaping. Strong Senior Bowl week plus two solid seasons of tape at Syracuse make him the right pick for the Jets. He will step in immediately, not necessarily as a starter, but as part of the rotation.

Round 5 – No. 140

Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB)

The running back topped 1,000 rushing yards twice in his career at Vanderbilt. He has good size and a low center of gravity. Reads holes well and while not fast, is quick, taking good angles.

Why the pick: Jets finally get a running back here with Vaughn in the middle of Day 3. Steps into the two-deep immediately with the Jets and can be an effective asset in short yardage as well as goal line situations or to spell Le’Veon Bell.

Round 6 – No. 171

Nevelle Clark (S)

In Clark, the Jets add to their safety depth and get another player who can contribute on special teams. Clark has good size and surprisingly good hands plus is willing to aid in the run defense.

Why the pick: Safety isn’t a concern for the Jets with Marcus Maye and Jamal Adams returning in 2020. But good depth is needed and Clark has good instincts that project well to being a contributor sooner rather than later.

Round 7 – No. 202

Jaron Bryant (WR)

At Fresno State, Bryant became one of the top defenders in the Mountain West. He is rangey and long with a nose for the ball. He certainly needs to upgrade his technique but has some good raw tools.

Why the pick: The Jets close out the third day of the draft with a second defensive back. The need for cornerback depth was shown this past year after a rash of injuries. Bryant is ready to start but is a ball hawk and committed to run defense as well. While offensive line is an issue, the Jets addressed that early on in the draft and now get a cornerback to help shore up the secondary.