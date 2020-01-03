It is mock draft season for the New York Jets, who missed out on the playoffs for a ninth straight season.

And while the Jets had a hot streak at the end of the season that caused them to drop down the draft rankings and outside of a top 10 pick, the Jets can still address pressing needs in free agency (they currently are just shy of $70 million under the expected salary cap) and add talent via the NFL Draft. This is the lowest first round pick the Jets have had since 2016 when they picked No. 20 (Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee was the selection).

First Round (No. 11) – CeeDee Lamb (wide receiver): The Jets might not keep Robby Anderson after rumors that the former undrafted rookie free agent is looking for a payday and won’t give the Jets a hometown discount. If the number to keep Anderson is indeed around $12 million, then the Jets might find better value elsewhere.

Lamb had a productive junior season at Oklahoma, with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has good size and is a solid route runner.

The selection of Lamb gives quarterback Sam Darnold a true target and playmaker to help balance the offense.

Second Round (No. 48) : Prince Tega Wanogho (offensive tackle): The Jets need offensive line help, this is no secret.

Wanogho is a three-year starter at Auburn and played all four seasons after a redshirt season. Has the ability to play either offensive tackle spot. Might not be ready to start to right away but possesses strength and ability to be a decade long starter in the NFL.

Third Round (No. 68) - Chuba Hubbard (running back): The Oklahoma State running back went over 2,000 rushing yards on the season in his team’s Texas Bowl win. It isn’t a foregone conclusion that Hubbard will declare for the NFL Draft, but he’d add instant depth at a position of need on the Jets two-deep.

Third Round (No. 79) – Darrell Taylor (defensive end): He projects as a 4-3 defensive end but can also play stand-up in passing situations.

Has good length albeit a bit lean, Taylor has good feet and speed. Isn’t the strongest of athletes, He would come in as a Day 2 pick who can add something to the Jets pass rush and grow into a larger role. Would need to add some size and pack on some strength.

Could step into a role coming training camp and continue to grow. Had 28 tackles and 8.5 sacks his senior season at Tennessee.

Fourth Round (No. 110) – Charles Snowden (linebacker): At 6-foot-7-inches, there is some thought that Snowden projects better as a defensive end than as an outside linebacker. The Virginia linebacker, like Taylor, would need to add some serious strength and is a bit of a project.

Moves well for his height and is aggressive. The type of player that a team drafts and figures out what to do with later.

Fifth Round (No. 140) – Alex Highsmith (defensive end): Another edge rusher, Highsmith is a good instinctual player. The Jets need depth along their defensive line and while Highsmith is undersized, he has good experience as a multi-year starter in Conference USA at Charlotte.

A hard-worker and a good locker room type. While edge rusher isn’t the Jets biggest need, there is good depth in this draft at the position.

Sixth Round (No. 202) – Troy Pride Jr. (cornerback): A player who figures to step in right away on special teams, Pride should be able to development into a nickleback and perhaps even more.

Former high school track runner doesn’t have the best technique but is a good value pick for Day 3. Notre Dame standout who brings a winning mentality on the field. This season showed the need for cornerback depth and the Jets could get a solid grab here in Pride on Day 3.