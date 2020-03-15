Source: New York Jets re-signing of Robby Anderson "to be tricky"

The New York Jets would like to re-sign Robby Anderson, but according to one source, keeping the star wide receiver is going to be a tricky and tight situation. The circumstances of the team’s rebuild simply may not allow for it.

The team’s second-leading wide receiver last year, Anderson is set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday afternoon. And while the Jets would like to re-sign Anderson, perhaps the only true playmaker among their current group of receivers, this isn’t likely to be an easy keep for the Jets.

A Jets personnel executive tells SportsIllustrated.com that re-signing Anderson is “going to be tricky.”

“Do not think there is a hometown discount,” the source told SportsIllustrated.com .

“Fair to say we are prepared [that] he won't be coming back. Can't tie up all your money on just one position [plus] this draft is really deep at wide receiver.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity because he cannot comment publicly on transactions, the source said that the Jets believe that Anderson is looking for a contract “around $14 million and [he] wants to get paid.”

The source also said that it is a deep draft class for wide receivers, even going so far as to say the team could “take a Day 2 receiver who could start for us.”

And while the Jets want to keep Anderson, the source said that general manager Joe Douglas won’t be pressured to overpay at wide receiver – “Joe won't overpay, except along the line.”

Anderson is certainly the top player on the Jets roster from last year that they would like to keep. A former undrafted rookie free agent out of Temple, he has grown into a playmaker. While he has bouts of inconsistent play, he has tremendous speed and the ability to break things in the open field.

For a Jets team lacking speed and explosiveness last season, it would be ideal to retain Anderson. But at what price? Anderson is good, but he’s not a star wide receiver and off the field concerns could hurt the Jets valuation of the player.

Then there are circumstances surrounding the team’s rebuilding process heading into the offseason.

If Anderson got his desired $14 million from the Jets, it would severely hamper their ability to address other pressing needs on the roster. This is a team that needs to either sign or draft four starters along the offensive line, plus add a pass rusher and a starting cornerback.

Keeping Anderson, who has good but not great production, could be a luxury that the team can’t afford.