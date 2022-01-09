WATCH: Scuffle Breaks Out During Jets-Bills Game

New York Jets fullback Nick Bawden and Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson were penalized for fighting during a punt in the second quarter in Week 18.

These two teams clearly do not like each other.

Over the course of the first two quarters during Sunday's Week 18 matchup between the Jets and Bills, a few minor scuffles broke out on both sides.

That animosity boiled over with five-plus minutes remaining in the first half.

On a Bills punt, CBS cameras quickly panned back toward the line of scrimmage as players from both teams flooded together. Replays showed Buffalo's long snapper Reid Ferguson and New York's fullback Nick Bawden going at it, pushing and shoving until their teammates and a handful of referees arrived.

The play resulted in offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties for both players, resulting in another punt. Buffalo's Matt Haack proceeded to shank his next punt, giving the Jets some tremendous field possession, still looking to put points on the board for the first time.

A few plays later, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson rifled a strike to Keelan Cole on a fourth-and-five, splitting two defenders for a conversion and much more. Cole streaked up the seam untouched, scoring his first touchdown of the season, a 40-yarder.

The score cut New York's deficit down to just three points as the clock inched closer to halftime.

Buffalo beat the Jets handily earlier in the season, pouring it on and dropping 45 points on their division rival. During press conferences this week, it was clear the Jets were seeking some revenge and redemption, eager to spoil the Bills' shot at winning a division title with a victory.

Stay tuned right here at Jets Country for more updates and then plenty of postgame coverage on Sunday evening.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.