Instant Breakdown From Jets-Titans Jermaine Johnson Stunner

The New York Jets have reportedly pulled off their first big move of the offseason.

On Thursday morning, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Jets and Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a trade that will send edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II to the Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

"Trade! The Titans have agreed to send NT T’Vondre Sweat to the Jets for DE Jermaine Johnson, per sources," Pelissero wrote.

ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up and noted that the deal cannot be processed until the new league year in March.

The Jets made yet another surprising move

"Jermaine Johnson was drafted by the Jets when Robert Saleh was his HC, and now reunited with him in Tennessee."

The deal is a surprise, to say the least. There weren't rumors or anything of that nature leading up to the reported deal. It just dropped. Let's take a look at how it impacts the Jets.

Jets' Pass Rush

Johnson is a Pro Bowl-level player when fully healthy and is just 27 years old. He had 7 1/2 sacks in 2023 in his lone Pro Bowl season before playing in just two games in 2024 due to injury. In 2025, he played in 14 games and had three sacks and 43 total tackles. The Jets' pass rush in general was a problem in 2025, but Johnson was still a bright spot when he was on the field. The Jets already had holes to filll and now that's even more the case.

Who is T'Vondre Sweat?

Sweat is an intriguing player in response, though. He's just 24 years old and finished 12th in the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2024. In 2025, he played in 12 games and had two sacks and 34 tackles. He's a guy who could come in and help to mitigate the loss of Quinnen Williams, who was traded ahead of the trade deadline.

Next Steps

This is just the beginning for the Jets. The Jets will have opportunities to add elite talent early in the 2026 NFL Draft to the defense, including potentially Arvell Reese or David Bailey. This is just the first of likely many surprising moves.