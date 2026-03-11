Jets 2-Round NFL Mock Draft After First Wave of Free Agency

The New York Jets were rather aggressive during the first few days of free agency. They made some major additions to their defense, but didn't really address anything on offense. Still, the additions on defense should be enough to push them in the right direction.

But there's still work to be done. The Jets could dive back into the trade market, free agency, or the NFL draft to make their next upgrade.

Following the additions of players like Demario Davis and Joseph Ossai, I opted to put together a two-round mock draft for the Jets first four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here's how the draft shaped up:

Round 1, pick 2: Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese

Nothing changes with the top pick for the Jets, even after the addition of Ossai. They need to add a game breaking edge rusher and that decision should come down to either Arvell Reese or David Bailey.

For me, the pick is Reese because of his ceiling and versatility. The Ohio State product can be moved all over the field to fit the defense. He has the size to play on the line of scrimmage. He has the speed to rush off the edge. His pursuit is good enough to play coverage and in space. At Ohio State, he excelled as a quarterback spy. Adding him to Glenn's defense is a huge step in the right direction.

Round 1, pick 16: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

At pick No. 16, the Jets need to go with the best wide receiver on the board, as the position has been neglected in free agency. Landing Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is a step in the right direction, giving Geno Smith a solid wide receiver No. 2 to throw to.

Tyson is a big bodied wide receiver with the physicality to win jump balls and the shiftiness to make linebackers and safeties miss in space. He's also been an exclelent red zone target for his entire college career. Pairing him with Garrett Wilson is a step in the right direction.

Round 2, pick 33: Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon

In Round 2, the Jets needed to address the offensive line, so selecting Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon felt like the right decision.

With Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson leaving town, the Jets need to find a new franchise offensive guard. Pregnon is an excellent run blocker and has the potential to work his way into Round1. If he's on the board in the second round, it would be hard for the Jets to pass on him.

Round 2, pick 44: Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Jets added Davis to play off ball linebacker, they need another young player to be his successor. There are also rumors swirling that Jamien Sherwood could be moved.

Adding Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez is exactly what the Jets need. He's more athletic than given credit for and was one of the best off ball linebackers in college last year. Rodriguez is know for making splash plays and would be a huge addition to the Jets defense. His ability to take the ball away would be a new wrinkle added to New York.