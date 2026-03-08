Jets 'Early Favorite' Emerges to Replace Justin Fields

Things are going to heat up in a major way on Monday as free agency opens up across the National Football League.

When it comes to the New York Jets, they are loaded with salary cap space. Right now, the Jets have just over $73 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. The Jets have work to do, especially in the quarterback room and on the defensive side of the ball. If the Jets can come away from this offseason with at least one quarterback, one receiver, one or two pass rushers, a safety and a cornerback, then it would be a good offseason. For the quarterback position, a handful of options have been tied to the franchise, but The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted that old friend Geno Smith "feels like the early favorite."

The Jets are looking to fill the quarterback position

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Jets will be in on the group of quarterbacks who were cut by other teams and have significant money left on their contracts, which makes them much cheaper to sign (as in, they’ll likely be signed for the minimum salary, $1.3 million)," Rosenblatt wrote. "That includes Kyler Murray, Geno Smith and, if/when he’s cut, Tua Tagovailoa. Smith feels like the early favorite, and many sources around the league expect Murray to land in Minnesota, though that’s not 100 percent locked in. Malik Willis is expected to be too expensive for the Jets’ taste. I would not expect the Jets to pursue Derek Carr at this juncture either.

"Keep an eye on Carson Wentz as a potential No. 2 option because of his familiarity with Frank Reich. Same for Andy Dalton, though he’s currently on the Carolina Panthers’ roster. ESPN suggested the Jets also have some interest in Buffalo Bills free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky."

Smith played four seasons with the Jets early on in his career after being selected with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2013 National Football League Draft by the franchise.

While the 2025 season was a struggle, this is a guy who threw for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2024. Smith was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and 2023 and now is 35 years old. A one-year deal with Smith would give the Jets the bridge quarterback that they need.