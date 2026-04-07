NFL Mock Trade: Jets Trade Up in Blockbuster Draft Day Deal With Bengals

The New York Jets need to leave the 2026 NFL Draft with two or three, if not more, impact players. They have one of the worst rosters in the league and the most draft capital. It's more important than ever that they put together a good draft.

But they could also use this additional draft capital to trade up for the prospects they want. This idea could help guarantee they land multiple impact starters for next season.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently put together a mock trade that would send the No. 16 pick and the No. 44 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 pick and the No. 110 pick.

Jets would benefit from a draft day deal with the Bengals

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Receiver is a need for the Jets even after extending Garrett Wilson and acquiring Adonai Mitchell via trade last year," Barnwell wrote. "If Wilson goes down hurt, as he did last season, this instantly becomes one of the worst receiving groups in the NFL, if not the worst. Glenn might believe Geno Smith is going to take the Jets to 'the promised land,' but he can't do it on a solo mission.

"Moving up for a wide receiver such as Lemon or Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson -- or even top tight end prospect Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon -- could make sense for Mougey, who has plenty of draft capital. The Bengals aren't looking for a receiver, but it stands to reason that the Dolphins and Rams would be, which could leave the Jets without their preferred target at No. 16. The Bengals need as much cost-controlled talent as possible given the cost of the big three in their passing game, so adding another premium pick early on Day 2 would be the right idea for Cincinnati."

This move would almost guarantee the Jets could add the wide receiver they want. Jordyn Tyson is widely seen as the second best wide receiver in the 2026 draft class and he's likely going to be on the board at pick No. 10.

But the Jets don't seem too pressed about adding a wide receiver, so they could make a move like this and target an impact defender like Rueben Bain Jr., Caleb Downs, or Sonny Styles. Mansoor Delane could work here, too.

Either way, the prospects expected to be on the board at pick No. 10 are much better than the prospects expected to be on the board at pick No. 16. A move like this would make a lot of sense.