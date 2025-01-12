Jimmy Johnson Suggests Steelers Trade Mike Tomlin to Legendary NFC Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers completed their late-season collapse on Saturday night with a season-ending playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was the fifth straight loss for Mike Tomlin's team, which now faces an offseason with some big issues to figure out.
One of those issues, at least immediately after Saturday's loss, had to do with Tomlin's future with the team. While some wondered if the franchise would move on from its longtime coach after another early playoff exit, Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that there was no indication that would happen. Tomlin has been the Steelers coach since 2007 and it seems like he's going to continue being their coach.
That didn't stop Jimmy Johnson from suggesting a wild coaching trade involving the Steelers and Cowboys. Yup, that's right, the former Cowboys coach suggested the two teams trade coaches, sending Tomlin to Dallas and Mike McCarthy to Pittsburgh.
"Things are stale in Pittsburgh. Things are stale in Dallas," Johnson said on FOX. "How about a coaching swap? Mike McCarthy is a Pittsburgh guy. Let him go to [the Steelers]. Let Mike Tomlin go to [the Cowboys]. Both franchises would be excited."
"Both franchises would be excited" doesn't seem like a true statement and also that's just not a good reason for either team to make such a big change.
For now it seems Tomlin will remain in Pittsburgh and McCarthy will stay in Dallas. But we are at that time of the year where it seems like everyone is throwing out some crazy ideas.
Even legendary, Hall of Fame coaches.