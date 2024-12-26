SI

Even Joe Burrow Couldn’t Believe His Epic ‘Superman’ TD Throw vs. Browns

Mics caught the Bengals quarterback in awe after the play.

Madison Williams

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a touchdown pass.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a touchdown pass. / NFL Films/Screengrab
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made one of the coolest plays of Week 16 when he threw a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins as he fell onto the field during the team's 24–6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The image of him that mimicked a Superman pose will be one NFL fans will remember for a while.

Luckily, the Bengals are one of the four AFC North teams being covered for this season's HBO Max series Hard Knocks. The show captured a behind-the-scenes look at the play, including Burrow's stunned reaction.

"Holy God!" Burrow shouted, along with some "Woohoos!" On the sidelines, Burrow said "That was sick."

The play was legal because Burrow was tripped by his own offensive lineman, so he was never touched by a Browns player. So, he was never officially "down."

Higgins told reporters after the game that he is calling Burrow "Superman" now despite the fact that the quarterback bought a Batmobile recently.

